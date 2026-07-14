Award-winning singer-songwriters, Charles Jenkins and David Cosma, are bringing their Songs for Halls show to the King Valley on Saturday 25 July.

The duo harness that energy to bring a show that is genuine Australiana with music that has the power to transport us to another time and place.

Songs for Halls is an intimate show featuring compositions by both Jenkins and Cosma, inspired by the land we walk on, the water that surrounds us, the flora and fauna, the events that shape us, and the people who are the fabric, in this case from the King Valley.

This show celebrates the wonderful uniqueness of country towns by featuring a song written especially for King Valley, to be performed for the very first time on the night of the show.

The artists will visit the area to gather stories, insights and inspiration from the local landmarks, histories and people, and weave them into a bespoke song.

David Cosma will be in the King Valley on Thursday 16 July, at the Mountainview Hotel from 6pm and at Hobbledehoy Cafe from 9am Friday 17 July and locals are invited to come by and answer "What makes King Valley special to you?".

If you would like to share a story or your thoughts and can't make it then, contact Suz Christison on 0428 298 052.

Crowd participation is highly encouraged as many of these songs are great for sing-alongs, and Cosma and Jenkins have a wicked sense of humour and love a bit of banter.

Part laughter, part love letter to regional Victoria, part party – this night is guaranteed to get heartstrings twanging and toes a-tapping.

Songs for Halls will be presented on Saturday 25 July at Edi Upper Hall, doors open 6.30pm for 7pm show.

Tickets to the performance on 25 July are $30 general entry, kids 16 and under $10.

All entries include a generous country supper.

Tickets through Humanitix: https://events.humanitix.com/songs-for-halls.

Supper is included, drinks at bar prices.

This show is part of King Valley Arts Presents season of events and is proudly supported by Regional Arts Victoria and the Victorian Government through Creative Victoria.