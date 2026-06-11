Families, dog lovers, and sports enthusiasts are encouraged to make their way to the Dan Smith Dog Arena, Wangaratta Showgrounds this weekend as 140 dogs from across Victoria and New South Wales compete in SprintDog™.

Running across Saturday 13 June and Sunday 14 June, the the thrilling 100-metre canine sprint event will make its debut in the region, with the event will run across Saturday and Sunday.

Additional activity expected mid-week through local club programming.

SprintDog™ is a straight-line sprint designed to test a dog’s speed, focus, and athleticism.

Competitors range from lightning-fast sighthounds to working breeds, terriers, toy breeds, and mixed ANKC-registered dogs; all racing flat-out down the track in a safe, controlled environment.

Each dog runs individually, sprinting toward their handler or lure, with times recorded electronically.

The Wangaratta Kennel & Obedience Dog Club Inc., host of the event, says the strong entry numbers reflect the sport’s rapid rise in popularity.

“We’re thrilled to welcome competitors from Melbourne, regional Victoria, and New South Wales,” a club spokesperson said.

“SprintDog™ is exciting to watch, easy for newcomers to understand, and fantastic for families.

"Having 140 dogs entered is a huge milestone for our region.”

Local businesses are also expected to benefit, with visiting competitors booking accommodation, dining locally, and exploring the region across the multi-day event.