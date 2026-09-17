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St Jude’s calls on community support at Eldorado Food Share

<p>CALL FOR SUPPORT: Eldorado\\u2019 Food Share this Saturday from 10am -12pm at Gunhouse Park in Eldorado is set to host fundraiser for an accessible ramp at St Jude\\u2019s Anglican Church. PHOTO: Jordan Duursma </p>\\n
<p>CALL FOR SUPPORT: Eldorado\\u2019 Food Share this Saturday from 10am -12pm at Gunhouse Park in Eldorado is set to host fundraiser for an accessible ramp at St Jude\\u2019s Anglican Church. PHOTO: Jordan Duursma </p>\\n

CALL FOR SUPPORT: Eldorado’ Food Share this Saturday from 10am -12pm at Gunhouse Park in Eldorado is set to host fundraiser for an accessible ramp at St Jude’s Anglican Church. PHOTO: Jordan Duursma

Eldorado’ Food Share to host fundraiser on Saturday for an accessible ramp at St Jude's church
Jordan Duursma
September 17, 2026 • 02:00

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