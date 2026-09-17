St Jude’s calls on community support at Eldorado Food Share

Eldorado’s St Jude’s Anglican Church community is calling on the generosity of the wider community to support their fundraiser at the Eldorado’s monthly food share this week. Running the third Saturday of each month at Gunhouse Park from 10am- 12pm, the Eldorado Food Share provides the community with the opportunity to share excess produce they may have grown in their own backyards. This weekend will also feature a sausage sizzle fundraiser with their famous honey and rosemary lamb sausages and the chef’s selection of yummy cakes to support St Jude’s in creating a more accessible entrance to the church. Church treasurer and warden Jenny Anderson said they had lost seven wonderful people from their congregation in the last five years and there are very few bottoms on pews to keep the doors open. “For over 150 years St Jude’s has been an important part of the community as a place of regular worship, outreach and pastoral care and in the early days a busy Sunday School for the many children of the gold rush families,” she said. This included a very active homework club supported by the seven members of the congregation who have passed away in the last five years is now in recess, and a weekly gentle exercises for older people and monthly cuppa and chat and a crafties day. “On the strength of the community driven fundraiser to repair the roof in June of 2025 our fundraiser as part of the regular monthly food share in Gunhouse Park this Saturday is to build a ramp to give easier access to the church,” Jenny said. “We cordially invite you to enjoy the delicious honey and rosemary sausages and our local good cooks’ yummy cakes. “The Eldorado community are very supportive of St Jude’s and we thank all of you so much for everything you do.” For more information about the Eldorado Food Share, visit https://www.wangaratta.vic.gov.au/Community/Community-Food/Eldorado-Food-Share.