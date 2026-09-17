Statewide campaign joins local crackdown on retail crime

Crime Stoppers and Victoria Police have launched a new statewide campaign aimed at disrupting retail crime on the back of a localised crackdown beginning in recent weeks. The campaign, The Real Cost of Retail Crime, encourages Victorians to report information about crime occurring in retail settings and repeat offenders, while shining a light on the harm experienced by retail frontline workers, businesses, and local communities. Crime Stoppers say there have been continued increases in retail crime incidents and growing concern for the safety and wellbeing of retail workers across Victoria. The campaign comes as Wangaratta police started a localised crackdown on retail theft in the rural city, after a 48.9 per cent increase in reported retail crime in Wangaratta over a recent 90-day period. The operation is focused on reducing retail crime, addressing repeat offending and enhancing community safety across Wangaratta with a greater police presence around local stores. Recent Crime Statistics Agency data show retail crime remains at record levels statewide. Police intelligence shows retail crime is increasingly driven by repeat offenders, with 54 per cent of offenders responsible for ongoing and organised offending across retail settings. Retail environments remain a common location for crime in Victoria, exposing workers — many of whom are young and early in their working lives — to repeated incidents of theft, aggression, intimidation, and violence. The new campaign builds on the success of previous Crime Stoppers Victoria retail crime initiatives and focuses on two key actions: improving crime reporting and increasing community awareness of the true impact of retail crime. Using CCTV imagery and information, the campaign highlights unsolved incidents and persons of interest to prompt public reporting and help police investigations. Crime Stoppers Victoria Chief Executive Stella Smith said retail crime continues to be underestimated, despite its serious and lasting impact. “Retail crime deeply affects victims,” she said. “Behind every theft are workers and customers who may experience fear, abuse, and repeated exposure to harm. “Retail workers have a right to feel safe at work, just as customers have a right to feel safe in the places they shop. “Persistent and repeat offending causes significant harm and should not be accepted.” Ms Smith said community reporting plays a critical role in preventing harm. “The information provided by the community is essential to helping police identify repeat offenders and stop criminal behaviour,” she said. Victoria Police Commander Melissa Webbers said retail theft is often mistakenly dismissed as low-level offending, despite the harm it causes. “Retail crime affects the worker behind the counter, the business owner trying to make a living and ultimately every member of the community who pays the price,” she said. “No one should feel unsafe, face intimidation, threats or violence simply because they are at work or doing their shopping. “We are targeting retail crime head-on with several dedicated police teams working daily with retailers across Melbourne and throughout regional Victoria to identify and hold offenders to account. The Real Cost of Retail Crime campaign encourages Victorians to remain alert, recognise suspicious behaviour and report information that may assist police in preventing repeat offending and escalation into more serious crime. Victorians can share what they know about retail crime or suspicious activity online at crimestoppersvic.com.au or by calling 1800 333 000. Reports can be made anonymously.