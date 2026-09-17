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Statewide campaign joins local crackdown on retail crime

<p>REPORT THE CRIME: Victoria Police and Crime Stoppers have launched a joint campaign looking to crack down on retial theft, on the back of a localised Wangaratta police focus on shoplifting in recent weeks. PHOTO: AdobeStock</p>\\n
<p>REPORT THE CRIME: Victoria Police and Crime Stoppers have launched a joint campaign looking to crack down on retial theft, on the back of a localised Wangaratta police focus on shoplifting in recent weeks. PHOTO: AdobeStock</p>\\n

REPORT THE CRIME: Victoria Police and Crime Stoppers have launched a joint campaign looking to crack down on retial theft, on the back of a localised Wangaratta police focus on shoplifting in recent weeks. PHOTO: AdobeStock

Crime Stoppers and Victoria Police campaign follows local focus on retail crime prevention
September 17, 2026 • 04:00

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