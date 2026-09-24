Stay safe at GMW storages these holidays

Goulburn-Murray Water (GMW) is reminding visitors to stay safe at its lakes, dams and reservoirs during the spring school holidays. GMW general manager water storage services Jon McKeown said it was important for people to take necessary precautions before heading out to a storage. “During the spring school holidays we often start to see visitation to our lakes, dams and reservoirs ramp up,” he said. “Whether you’re using your boat for the first time in months or have taken it out recently, make sure you check it properly before heading to a storage where boating is permitted. “Make sure you inspect the boat for any fuel leaks or damage to the hull, check the battery is charged, and that you have all the appropriate first aid and safety equipment with you. “It’s also advised that you get your boat serviced before the holidays start if you haven’t already.” Before heading to a storage, visitors must ensure their safety equipment is in good working order and is easily accessible. Their inflatable life jackets also need to be serviced and recorded annually. Mr McKeown said visitors should also be aware of safety risks to themselves and others in their care while out at a storage. “That includes never swimming or boating alone, wearing a lifejacket out on the water and always staying clear of weirs,” he said. “Check the conditions before you head out, and once you are on the water be cautious of hazards that may be partially or fully submerged. “We also ask that people familiarise themselves with the rules of the storage they are visiting, particularly the five-knot speed limit and no boating zones.” Andy Dennis, general manager - aquatic capability at Life Saving Victoria, encouraged everyone to take care around all inland waterways, particularly water storages. "School holidays are nearly here and the weather is heating up, so we urge everyone to do their bit to stay safe around water,” he said. “Make sure children are supervised at all times, always swim with a mate, wear a lifejacket when using watercraft, check conditions, be mindful of slippery or unstable edges, and avoid alcohol or drugs around water. “These simple steps can save lives.” More information about rules at GMW storages, including which storages allow water vessel use, can be found on GMW’s ‘Water Storages’ page: www.g-mwater.com.au/water-operations/storages. More information about staying safe at storages can be found on GMW’s ‘Water Safety’ page: www.g-mwater.com.au/recreation/water-safety.