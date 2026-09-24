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Stay safe at GMW storages these holidays

<p>WATER WARNING: Goulburn-Murray Water (GMW) is reminding visitors to stay safe at its lakes, dams and reservoirs including the likes of Lake Buffalo during the spring school holidays.</p>\\n
<p>WATER WARNING: Goulburn-Murray Water (GMW) is reminding visitors to stay safe at its lakes, dams and reservoirs including the likes of Lake Buffalo during the spring school holidays.</p>\\n

WATER WARNING: Goulburn-Murray Water (GMW) is reminding visitors to stay safe at its lakes, dams and reservoirs including the likes of Lake Buffalo during the spring school holidays.

Visitors reminded to stay safe at lakes, dams and reservoirs during the spring school holidays.
September 24, 2026 • 02:00

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