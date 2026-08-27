Social media
Home page>News>Steadfast supporter had ...
News

Steadfast supporter had an impact on his community

<p>THE WORKER: Bill Aggenbach loved the hands-on nature of the flooring business, seen here on the sander during work on the former Wangaratta Baptist Church in Baker Street..</p>\\n
<p>THE WORKER: Bill Aggenbach loved the hands-on nature of the flooring business, seen here on the sander during work on the former Wangaratta Baptist Church in Baker Street..</p>\\n

THE WORKER: Bill Aggenbach loved the hands-on nature of the flooring business, seen here on the sander during work on the former Wangaratta Baptist Church in Baker Street..

Bill Aggenbach remembered as a man who supported Wangaratta community.
Simone Kerwin
August 27, 2026 • 02:00

Subscription required to continue reading this article

OTHER ARTICLES

Most popular stories

Digital Editions

Wangaratta Chronicle, Wednesday, August 26, 2026

Wangaratta Chronicle, Wednesday, August 26, 2026
Wangaratta Chronicle, Wednesday, August 26, 2026
News

Legacy in stone: Wangaratta remembers Thommo and Vadim

Legacy in stone: Wangaratta remembers Thommo and Vadim
Legacy in stone: Wangaratta remembers Thommo and Vadim
News

Wangaratta police cracking down on shoplifting surge

Wangaratta police cracking down on shoplifting surge
Wangaratta police cracking down on shoplifting surge
News

Bright to stay

Bright to stay
Bright to stay