Steadfast supporter had an impact on his community

Bill Aggenbach, 29 March 1948 - 5 August 2026 For close to five decades, the Aggenbach name has been part of the Wangaratta business landscape. The myriad of connections established through and around that involvement were evident during this month's celebration of the life of Bill Aggenbach, the founder of the well-established local flooring business. Bill, who passed away on 5 August following a short illness, was remembered not only for his love of family and links to local groups, but for the steadfast support he offered in often unheralded ways across the community. Born Willem Aggenbach in Meersan, Holland in 1948, Bill was the fifth of six children to Charles and Julie, and migrated to Australia with his family at the age of six. After arriving in Melbourne, the Aggenbachs were transported via train to the Bonegilla migrant camp. The family spent time in Benalla and Wangaratta, then settled in Dandenong, before eventually buying a house in Keysborough. Bill met his future wife, Marie, while she was completing her teacher training in Wangaratta and residing in a Ryley Street hostel run by Bill's brother. They dated for a couple of years before marrying in Rutherglen and settling in Wangaratta - Marie teaching at St Bernard's and Bill working for Marc Floors. The couple lived first in Rangeview Avenue, where they welcomed their first two children, Natasha and Brett, and in 1981 they moved to Floyd Avenue, where Elise and Chris completed the family. Bill began his own business in 1978, working from the Rangeview Avenue home in a six foot by six foot garden shed. As the business grew, so did the number of employees, and from humble beginnings based at the family homes, the business moved to its current location in Tone Road. Bill's generosity and community spirit was on show during the 1993 floods when, in addition to rushing to rescue stock from the water rising toward his business, he boarded a tinny to venture through flood waters and pull up wet carpet from dozens of homes - to be dried out and re-laid at no cost. Bill spent many years planning and refining a new shop, with this process culminating in the design and construction of the current building. Originally branded Carpet Choice, it became Choices by Aggenbach Floors in 2011. The business' long association with Choices was another example of Bill's loyalty; in 2019 he was surprised with induction to the retail co-operative's Hall of Fame, to which only five people have been admitted in more than 30 years. Bill was a strong believer in community, and was part of many committees over the years - including the Noah's Ark Toy Library, Cubs and Scouts groups, St Bernard's Primary School, Galen College, and the North Eastern Car Club. He and his family made themselves available to organise working bees, cater for large events, help in the aftermath of floods, and assist with fundraising. When Marie suggested that Bill extend his dedication to family and work with involvement in a sporting club, his love of cars literally drove his new passion. He joined the North Eastern Car Club in the early 1970s, and was quickly ensconced in the group, serving on its committee for many years, including two stints as president. He earned life membership of the club in 1983, and established many lifelong friendships. Since Bill's passing, the Aggenbach family has been afforded a deeper understanding of his wide-ranging impact on the local community. In contrast to what could sometimes be initially viewed as a gruff exterior, Bill had time for people from all walks of life, and of all ages. Fr Nathan Verallo, who conducted Bill's funeral service, mentioned his gratitude for Bill's constant support and kindness to immigrant families in the community. That same generous support has been experienced by local sporting clubs and through high profile sponsorship, as well as to anyone in need of support, whether it be financial or otherwise. Those who knew Bill best - his family - were truly blessed to know his lighter side. The stoic hard-worker delighted in being a dad to his four kids, and a grandfather of six, always making sure the youngsters enjoyed sweet treats and never denying a second serving of dessert, along with a heavy dollop of cream. He loved watching cartoons, and could often be found in his recliner enjoying the end of a movie with tears in his eyes. Bill's life well-lived was celebrated with a touching final tribute following his funeral service, as a private procession moved past his Tone Road business, for his 'final drive-through and inspection'. This procession was joined by the family, with Bill's own 1971 Datsun 1600 driven by son Brett, along with members of the North Eastern Car Club. Current and former staff gathered outside the store, to fill the silence with applause for the man to whom many had been apprentices. Bill Aggenbach is survived by his beloved wife Marie, children Natasha, Brett, Elise and Chris, daughters-in-law Melissa and Marian, and grandchildren Angus, Matilda, Hugh, Amelia, Pippa and Henley.