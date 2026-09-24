Social media
Home page>News>Story Time in different ...
News

Story Time in different surrounds

<p>FUN FOR ALL AGES: Wangaratta Library\\'s Tanya Hopper leads the gathering in some activity-laden rhymes at the stadium. </p>\\n
<p>FUN FOR ALL AGES: Wangaratta Library\\'s Tanya Hopper leads the gathering in some activity-laden rhymes at the stadium. </p>\\n

FUN FOR ALL AGES: Wangaratta Library's Tanya Hopper leads the gathering in some activity-laden rhymes at the stadium.

Books, gymnastics and fun at WSAC during Story Time in the Stadium.
Simone Kerwin
September 24, 2026 • 02:00

Subscription required to continue reading this article

OTHER ARTICLES

Most popular stories

Digital Editions

Wangaratta Chronicle, Wednesday, 23 September, 2026

Wangaratta Chronicle, Wednesday, 23 September, 2026
Wangaratta Chronicle, Wednesday, 23 September, 2026
News

Allied health staff say no more band aids, it’s time to fix allied health

Allied health staff say no more band aids, it’s time to fix allied health
Allied health staff say no more band aids, it’s time to fix allied health
Council

Green Street to become more user friendly

Green Street to become more user friendly
Green Street to become more user friendly
News

Election candidate seeks to challenge the status quo

Election candidate seeks to challenge the status quo
Election candidate seeks to challenge the status quo