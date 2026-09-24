Story Time in different surrounds

There was a change of scenery for those attending the Wangaratta Library's Story Time on Tuesday, with this week's session held at the Wangaratta Sports and Aquatic Centre (WSAC). Story Time in the Stadium offered children (and their carers) the chance to listen to some stories, as well as sampling WSAC's Active Kids program. Wangaratta Library children's and youth services officer Tanya Hopper read two gymnastics-themed picture books, 'Peanut Goes for the Gold' by Jonathan Van Ness, and 'Gymnastica Fantastica' by Briony Stewart, as well as leading the gathering in action rhymes including 'Head, Shoulders, Knees and Toes'. Some of the youngest participants were inspired to undertake their own gymnastics routine on the mats provided for Story Time seating, and after the stories, all ages were invited to check out the gymnastics equipment set up around the stadium. "It's a different setting, a different space, and something different to do," Tanya said. "We still had story time, but rather than offering colouring and creative activities, there were movement activities, with a wide range of things to choose from. "Story Time in the Stadium is also a great chance to cross-promote our council programs, and give people a chance to see what Active Kids is all about." Active Kids is held at WSAC during school terms, each Monday from 9.30am for two to three year-olds, and 10.30am for four to five year-olds, with a 4pm Wednesday class for four to five year-olds. Focusing on developing fundamental gymnastics skills for pre-schoolers in a fun-filled environment, the classes run for 45 minutes, at a cost of $9 per class. PHOTOS: Simone Kerwin