Greta Cemetery hosted its annual ANZAC Day service on Friday.

There was a smaller crowd in attendance than usual, but still strong commitment to commemorating not just the veterans buried in the cemetery, but all those who had left the district across all theatres of war since the Second Boer War in 1899.

Unfortunately, Greta Valley Primary School students were unable to attend this year, but the research work the students completed and prepared was still placed on each of their soldiers' graves.

Ben Thomas played The Last Post for the ceremony, and the in-person performance enhanced the experience for those attending.

Community was again highlighted, including the ongoing work by everyone involved to keep the service going.

The service was attended by descendants of veterans, along with Ovens Valley MP Tim McCurdy, Rural City of Wangaratta councillor Harry Bussell, Wangaratta RSL Sub-Branch ceremonial officer Liz Rouse Salmon, and members of the Greta and Hansonville district.