A group of local secondary students is calling on their school community to donate roll-on deodorant as part of a practical project to support people experiencing homelessness this winter.

Wangaratta High School students Jane Foster, Amelie Booth, Ella Lindsay and Milly Appleby are running a ‘Roll On Into Winter’ campaign through their CLC program.

Donations of new, unopened roll-on deodorant will be collected from Thursday 21 May through to Wednesday 27 May, with items to be delivered to the Wang Night Shelter.

The shelter will include the deodorants in rough sleeper bags that are made and handed out to people in need.

Amelie’s family owns Salus Bakery and are long-time supporters of the shelter and operate next door, making the students aware of the work the shelter does supporting people doing it tough in the community.

Jane said the idea came from discussions with the night shelter about gaps in donations.

“Basically, the night shelter is always low on roll-on deodorant,” Jane said.

“They have lots of other donations, but they never have enough deodorant.

“They can only make as many rough sleeper bags as they have deodorant for.

“If they have more, they can make as many bags as they need.”

The campaign will be launched at the school on Thursday 21 May, alongside a year 9 ‘Carry it with you’ day, where students will take everything they need for the school day in one bag to reflect the experience of people without stable housing.

Students across all year levels are encouraged to take part in the donation drive, not just year 9.

As part of the campaign, the homeroom that collects the most deodorants will win a pizza party, with each item counting as one point.

Jane said the group chose to focus on the night shelter after learning about the need in the local community.

“We were talking to the night shelter and they told us how low they always are on roll-on deodorant,” she said.

“We wanted to do something where the school could pitch in.”

She said the project had also encouraged students to think beyond the classroom.

“At school, we learn a lot of subjects and things you need for work, but we do not always learn how to help the community,” Jane said.

“There is not really much of a community if no one helps each other.”

The group hopes the extended collection period will make it easier for families to contribute, with students able to bring donations in across the week.

Gold coin donations will also be collected to support the Wangaratta Night Shelter’s work.

The students encouraged the wider community to get behind the appeal and help ensure the shelter can continue preparing rough sleeper packs through the colder months.

Community members can donate to the ‘Carry it with you’ fundraiser at https://carryitwithyou.org.au/wang-night-shelter-stableone-shelter.

To get involved or for more information about the Wang Night Shelter, email wangnightshelter@gmail.com or follow them on Facebook.