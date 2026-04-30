Close to 200 people were part of the 9am ANZAC Day commemoration held at the Everton Cenotaph on Saturday.

Everton Hall committee president Brenton Heywood said the attendance was the largest recent gathering at the annual event.

It featured a flag-raising involving local school children; the national anthem sung by Lochie Heywood; and a tribute from Anne Schulze to war veteran Thomas Gambold, a member of a pioneering Everton family, who fought in the Boer War.

Wreaths were laid at the cenotaph, and The Ode of Remembrance recited by Rob Schulze, before The Last Post was played by bugler Ben Thomas.

Those attending, including Ovens Valley MP Tim McCurdy, and Rural City of Wangaratta councillors Dave Fuller and Harvey Benton, enjoyed a community morning tea in the Everton Hall following the service.