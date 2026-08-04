Shoppers at Coles this Saturday morning can help ease the strain of winter for those in need, by contributing to Wangaratta's next Grab a Grocery drive.

Conducted by food relief service Loaves and Fishes - Christians Caring, the initiative encourages locals to add one or more extra items to their morning grocery run, and contribute them to a collection outside the supermarket manned by charity volunteers.

They will then be made available to vulnerable people in the community through Loaves and Fishes - Christians Caring's regular pantry sessions.

Staple items being sought through the drive are UHT milk; breakfast cereal; sauce; rice; jam, peanut butter, honey and Vegemite; instant noodles; pasta sauce; canned tuna, vegetables and fruit; baked beans and spaghetti; sweet and savoury biscuits; coffee, Milo and sugar; juice and cordial; snacks; toiletries; laundry detergent; and dishwashing liquid.

The collection will take place between 9am and 12.30pm on Saturday at Coles Wangaratta.

For those unable to attend, donations can also be made by visiting http://wesleyancommunitycare.supporterhub.net.au/donations/new-donation-page-153