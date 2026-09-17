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Take the time to prepare for emergencies

<p>AWARENESS INTO ACTION: This EmergencyRedi Week, Australian Red Cross are reminding citizens that emergency or disaster preparedness doesn\\'t just stop at being equipped with supplies; it also involves emotional and psychological consideration. PHOTO: Supplied</p>\\n
<p>AWARENESS INTO ACTION: This EmergencyRedi Week, Australian Red Cross are reminding citizens that emergency or disaster preparedness doesn\\'t just stop at being equipped with supplies; it also involves emotional and psychological consideration. PHOTO: Supplied</p>\\n

AWARENESS INTO ACTION: This EmergencyRedi Week, Australian Red Cross are reminding citizens that emergency or disaster preparedness doesn't just stop at being equipped with supplies; it also involves emotional and psychological consideration. PHOTO: Supplied

Create a RediPlan to be prepared in times of disaster and emergency.
September 17, 2026 • 02:00

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