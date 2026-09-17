Take the time to prepare for emergencies

An annual Red Cross emergency preparedness survey has revealed that while 83 per cent of Australians expect to be affected by an emergency in the next five years, 33 per cent don't feel confident about what to do when disaster strikes. Released during EmergencyRedi Week (14 to 20 September), the survey results also show that three quarters of Australians say being prepared psychologically and emotionally for an emergency is just as important as being prepared practically. While millennials are the least likely to feel prepared, 62 per cent of people with culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds don't feel psychologically prepared in emergencies and disasters, and one in eight people who experienced a disaster in the past year took no steps to prepare. The most common forms of preparation were passive actions like thinking about risks and considering a plan. With more than four in five people having experienced an emergency or disaster either directly or within their community, Australian Red Cross director of recovery and resilience Nichola Krey said the statistics reflected how many Australians need support to take the next step. "We want people to feel like getting prepared is simple and achievable. Taking a few small actions today can make a real difference in an emergency," she said. "Being prepared isn't just about having supplies on hand. "It's about understanding your options, knowing where to find information, identifying your support networks and having a plan that works for your household. "When people take time to prepare ahead of an emergency, they're often better-placed to make informed decisions and navigate challenges should they arise. This directly correlates to the recovery process after the emergency as well." The survey findings highlight an opportunity for more people to turn awareness into action by taking simple steps to prepare themselves, their households and communities. This can happen through the creation of a RediPlan, available at redcross.org.au/emergencies/resources/ Australian Red Cross is also raising funds this September to help communities build the plans, skills and resources they need to prepare for disasters. Donations can be made at: https://www.redcross.org.au/support/