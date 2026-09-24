Taking the next step in local theatre

It's a hectic time at the Stage Door Theatre in Evans Street Wangaratta. As one visiting production, 'Red Hot Mammas Go Up In Smoke', ends this weekend with another sold out show, it will be followed by auditions for the Wangaratta Players Theatre Company production 'The Shape of Things' by Neil LaBute on October 3, 5 and 8, while the Players production of 'Constellations' is due to open on 6 November. It highlights the growing interest in theatre in the rural city and the importance of Wangaratta Players and their Stage Door Studio. 'The Shape of Things' has been described as a cynical social drama which exposes the ugliest and sometimes most uncomfortable side of human nature amid the interaction of two couples. As the relationships between all four characters, university students of various ages, become increasingly tangled, what begins as friendship, attraction and curiosity develops into a disturbing exploration of love, loyalty, jealousy, self-transformation and the desire to reshape another person. Characters can range between 25 and 30 but the directors are open to everyone as university students can vary quite considerably. For 'The Shape of Things' directors Lexi Aivaliotis and Shelley Bovenkamp, the support shown to past directors by Wangaratta Players has motivated them both to finally take the helm as co-directors in this production. "I was eager to take on a directing opportunity like this, as my previous experience has been purely youth productions, therefore directing a more dramatic theatre production involving adults was an exciting prospect," Lexi said. "I have treasured the rewarding experience of working with kids and young adults through the Wangaratta Players Theatre Company’s Youthies group and I am also currently co-directing the upcoming end of year production for my students in the Set the Scene theatre program through Limelight touring company. "I am incredibly proud and grateful for these directing experiences, however, the next step for me is to work on a mature production which presents a whole new challenge I am thrilled to take on. "And to go on this journey with Shelley is an opportunity I could not turn down." It was a similar story for Shelley who has assisted in numerous roles with the Players over the past 20 plus years. "It just seemed to be the next obvious step," she said. "Besides dabbling in backseat directing, I have been an assistant director for a couple of productions, such as Clarissa & Pip with Joanne Pane and Waiting For God with Barbara Ryan. "In 2024 I had the opportunity to co-direct an Allegro production called Romantic Comedy with Steve Thornycroft, which I thoroughly enjoyed. "In most recent years I have also taken on the role as production manager for multiple productions, giving me the perfect chance to view different directing styles to add to my toolbox." It was Shelley who came across 'The Shape of Things' when she saw it performed by Revolution Theatre Productions at West Albury and told Lexi it would be ideal for Wangaratta. "I believe a stage show should elicit real emotion and provoke deep thought in an audience, whether that be positive or negative," Shelley said. "I had already made up my mind a few years ago which script I wanted to use for my first production, that was until I saw The Shape Of Things in a little venue in Albury, and my mind has been racing since. "Lexi and I have been saying for a few years that we would like to do a production together, so I sent her the script. "We submitted it to a reading at a Script Society event, where we got the response we were hoping for. "I knew then that it was a story I couldn't resist telling at Stage Door." Likewise, Lexi felt the story was ideal for their first adult production as directors. "I want to bring a story like this to life that highlights a darker side to relationships and the sometimes warped perception of perfection," Lexi said. "It is certainly a story audience members will be talking about well after the show’s conclusion." Auditions for 'The Shape of Things' will be held at the Stage Door Theatre, 4D Evans Street on Saturday 3 October from 3pm, Monday 5 October 6.30pm-8.30pm, with group call backs on Thursday 8 October 6.30pm-8.30pm. An information session will also be held on 3 October starting at 1pm for anyone interested in all aspects of theatre production rather than just a role on stage. The play is scheduled to be performed from 12-21 February 2027. Rehearsals will be held Wednesday nights and Saturdays (there can be some flexibility). For more information on auditions or tickets for 'Constellations' visit the Wangaratta Facebook page.