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Taking the next step in local theatre

<p>TIME TO STEP UP: Directors (from left) Shelley Bovenkamp and Lexi Aivaliotis are taking on the modern drama The Shape of Things at the Wangaratta Players Theatre Company to be performed in February 2027, with auditions to be held on 3, 5 and 8 October.</p>\\n
<p>TIME TO STEP UP: Directors (from left) Shelley Bovenkamp and Lexi Aivaliotis are taking on the modern drama The Shape of Things at the Wangaratta Players Theatre Company to be performed in February 2027, with auditions to be held on 3, 5 and 8 October.</p>\\n

TIME TO STEP UP: Directors (from left) Shelley Bovenkamp and Lexi Aivaliotis are taking on the modern drama The Shape of Things at the Wangaratta Players Theatre Company to be performed in February 2027, with auditions to be held on 3, 5 and 8 October.

Two new directors prepare for Wangaratta Players Theatre Company's 2027 February production
Shane Douthie
September 24, 2026 • 04:00

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