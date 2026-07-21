Shake & Stir Theatre Co is presenting Tales from the Brothers Grimm at the Wangaratta Performing Arts and Convention Centre this Thursday 23 July at 7.30pm.

Within darkened corridors and haunting landscapes, Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood, and many other intriguing characters emerge from the shadows, the truth behind their stories – warts and all – boil and bubble to the surface.

Consequently, surprises and never-before-told truths boil and bubble seductively to the surface...

From the company behind the award-winning stage spectacles, The Great Gatsby, Frankenstein and A Christmas Carol, and featuring Aljin Abella, Helen Cassidy, Melissa Kahraman and Henry Rollo, comes this bold adaption of tales from the Brothers Grimm in a bewitching theatre experience.

Adapted by Nelle Lee, directed by Daniel Evans and costumes designed by Australian fashion icon Paul McCann – expect a lavish, loud and lucid night.

This production contains adult themes, sexual references, simulated violence and gore, infrequent coarse language, depiction of alcohol consumption, smoke effects, strobe lighting and loud sound effects/music, and is recommended for audiences 14-years-old and over.

More information and tickets are available at www.wpacc.com.au/.

So tuck yourself in, bedtime stories will never be the same again.

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What's On In Brief

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Winton Festival of Speed 2026

Tickets are on sale for the Winton Festival of Speed 2026, with more than 300 historically significant race cars expected to front at the rural circuit from 24 to 26 July.

Confirmed categories appearing at WFOS26 are Group N Historic Touring Cars (Under and Over 2 Litre), Heritage Touring Cars including Groups C & A, Group S Sports Cars, Formula Ford, MGs and Invited British, Alfa Romeo Racing, Porsche 944 Challenge and BMW E30 Racing.

Additionally, Super Sprint classes have been expanded inviting 5 Litre Touring Cars, V8Brutes, Auscars, GT Cars up to 2010, Touring Car Tributes and Touring Car Legends, while facilitating the inaugural running of The Fitzy Cup, a Porsche-focused category celebrating the legacy of Peter Fitzgerald.

Entries are also open, and all interested competitors with an eligible vehicle are encouraged to register via Motorsport Australia Event Entry.

Tickets are available via Humanitix, with single-day general admission passes available from $30.

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The Victorian State Ballet presents Aladdin

Aladdin and his adventures are set to come to life at the Wangaratta Performing Arts and Convention Centre on Saturday 25 July at 7.30pm in a brilliant ballet production and splendour of lush costumes, breathtaking music and beautiful choreography.

A wonderful story of intense love, burning passion, and bold expression full of fantasy and tragedy.

Created by Michelle Cassar de Sierra and Martin Sierra for the Victorian State Ballet, this production promises to become a favourite with Australian audiences.

Tickets are available at www.wpacc.com.au/.

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Celebrate the music of Creedence Clearwater Revival

Join in a night celebrating the music of Creedence Clearwater Revival and John Fogerty, as Creedence Clearwater Collective presents the music of one of the world’s most iconic bands at the Wangaratta Performing Arts and Convention Centre on Sunday 2 August.

Creedence Clearwater Collective brings to the stage the all the hits that defined a generation, and have become the soundtrack for many more.

You do not want to hear through the grapevine that you missed out on this howling good time.

Tickets are available at www.wpacc.com.au/.

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‘Nothing is certain, said The Curtain’ exhibition

Ali Noble's new exhibition 'Nothing is certain, said The Curtain' reimagines the legacy of modernist designer Lilly Reich, whose use of curtains disrupted the fixed boundaries of Modernism.

By reconfiguring Reich’s curtains and furniture, artist Ali reflects on Reich’s legacy of playful and innovative design, a tribute to her overlooked contribution.

Visit Wangaratta Art Gallery to view Ali’s exhibition before 16 August.

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Exhibition showcases textile in small scale

One of Wangaratta Art Gallery’s most popular exhibitions, Petite Miniature Textiles showcases innovative textile practice from across Australia, in small scale and is on display at Wangaratta Art Gallery until 13 September.

Petite Miniature Textiles 2026 is a biennial exhibition showcasing innovative small-scale textile practice from across Australia.

This year, 46 works by 34 artists and groups were selected by guest curator Cara Johnson, artist and previous Wangaratta Contemporary Textile Award finalist which respond to the theme of 'in the detail'.

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Environmental participation weekend in Cheshunt

The North East Canoe Club will host its first Friends of the Upper King River environmental participation weekend on Saturday 5 and Sunday 6 September.

The weekend will include a tree planting day at 10.30am on Saturday 5 September at Cheshunt Community Hall, followed by woodfired pizza and craft beer from 5.30pm before the Paddling Film Festival starts at 7pm at Cheshunt Hall.

On Sunday 6 September, the club will host a community paddle down the whitewater section of the King River, meeting at 10.30am at the Dam Wall Carpark below Lake William Hovell.

A limited number of raft places will be available with experienced river guides for people without paddling experience, to grab your spot email necanoeclub@gmail.com.

Early bird tickets are available until July 31.

For tickets and more information, visit https://events.humanitix.com/north-east-canoe-club-paddling-film-festival.

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Laugh out loud family drama

After sellout seasons across Australia, 'The Italian Divorce' is set to show at Wangaratta Performing Arts and Convention Centre on Sunday 1 November.

From marriage breakdown to family meltdown - A heart-warming comedy play about love, guilt, and discovering that some prisons come with home-cooked meals and unconditional judgment.

When Pino gets kicked out by his wife, he does what any self-respecting Italian man would do: he moves back in with his parents.

The Italian Divorce is more than just a comedy, it's a tribute to the tug-of-war between tradition and independence, and the beautiful mess that is family.

Tickets are available at www.wpacc.com.au/.

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Halos in the Shadows’ exhibition

Wangaratta artist Joel Stevens' exhibition ‘Halos in the Shadows’ is on show at the Wangaratta Performing Arts and Convention Centre Foyer Gallery until 2 September.

The exhibition was created as a tribute to the family members who have stood beside him through two decades of living with mental ill health.

Each work reflects on a particular relationship, acknowledging the quiet strength and enduring care that have shaped his journey toward wellness.

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