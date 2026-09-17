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Tannins in focus at Wangaratta Art Gallery

<p>TANNIC BONDS: Monica Rani Rudhar\\'s 2023 digital print \\'Her Hair Black And Her Eyes Kind\\'.</p>\\n
<p>TANNIC BONDS: Monica Rani Rudhar\\'s 2023 digital print \\'Her Hair Black And Her Eyes Kind\\'.</p>\\n

TANNIC BONDS: Monica Rani Rudhar's 2023 digital print 'Her Hair Black And Her Eyes Kind'.

'Tannic Bonds' exhibition considers the environmental and cultural connections of tannins.
September 17, 2026 • 02:00

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