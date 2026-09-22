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Tech school is engaging young learners

<p>MAKING IT OFFICIAL: Member for Northern Victoria Jaclyn Symes cuts the ribbon to officially open the Wangaratta Tech School on Thursday, as school director Xavier Norden, Northern Victoria Institute of TAFE (NVITAFE) board chair Candy Broad, and NVITAFE chief executive officer Phil Paterson look on. PHOTO: Simone Kerwin</p>\\n
<p>MAKING IT OFFICIAL: Member for Northern Victoria Jaclyn Symes cuts the ribbon to officially open the Wangaratta Tech School on Thursday, as school director Xavier Norden, Northern Victoria Institute of TAFE (NVITAFE) board chair Candy Broad, and NVITAFE chief executive officer Phil Paterson look on. PHOTO: Simone Kerwin</p>\\n

MAKING IT OFFICIAL: Member for Northern Victoria Jaclyn Symes cuts the ribbon to officially open the Wangaratta Tech School on Thursday, as school director Xavier Norden, Northern Victoria Institute of TAFE (NVITAFE) board chair Candy Broad, and NVITAFE chief executive officer Phil Paterson look on. PHOTO: Simone Kerwin

Students relish the chance to use technology resources and new school.
Simone Kerwin
September 22, 2026 • 06:00

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Wangaratta Chronicle, Friday, 18 September, 2026

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