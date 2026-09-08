Telstra upgrading 4G coverage in Springhurst

Telstra will be upgrading its mobile base station that services Springhurst to bring a better 4G user experience. The upgrades will improve the mobile site’s capacity, meaning faster downloads, smoother streaming and less congestion. Upgrade works will commence on site from 14 September 2026 for a period of eight days. During these works, the site will need to be switched off for periods of up to 10 hours to safely complete works. A Telstra spokesperson said as data use continues to grow, adding extra mobile capacity in the area would help deliver less congestion for local customers. “We know how important mobile connectivity is for Australians, whether you’re in the city or the country,” they said. “While disruption is required while the upgrade is underway, we’ll only be switching off the site when we need to and will have it back online and working better than ever as quickly as possible.” During temporary disruptions mobile customers will receive an SMS advising of the upcoming work. Work will not impact NBN, satellite internet services, PSTN landline services or mobile coverage for other providers. There may be occasions where timings or impacts change due to factors outside of control. Keep up to do date on this outage via telstra.com.au/outages