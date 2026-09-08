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Telstra upgrading 4G coverage in Springhurst

<p>BOOSTING CONNECTIVITY: Telstra will be undergoing works at Springhurst to upgrade its 4G coverage in the area.</p>\\n
<p>BOOSTING CONNECTIVITY: Telstra will be undergoing works at Springhurst to upgrade its 4G coverage in the area.</p>\\n

BOOSTING CONNECTIVITY: Telstra will be undergoing works at Springhurst to upgrade its 4G coverage in the area.

Works will be commencing on 14 September and will be ongoing for eight days.
Wangaratta Chronicle
September 8, 2026 • 06:00

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