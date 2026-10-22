Textile talent on full show

Wangaratta's proud textile history continues to weave itself into the city's present, including through its many craft groups. Some of that talent will be on display once again this Melbourne Cup weekend, as the local quilting community hosts its annual display of craftsmanship through the 18th Strictly Quilts exhibition. Running from Friday 30 October to Monday 2 November between 10am and 4pm daily at the Uniting Church Hall in Rowan Street, the exhibition is open to all at an entry fee of just $5. It will showcase a stunning array of handcrafted quilts created by craftspeople from the Rural City of Wangaratta, including members of Saturday Quilters, Dorcas Quilters and Centre Quilters Circle. The quilts feature intricate designs, vibrant colours and exceptional attention to detail, and speak to the wealth of experience alive in the community. As well as admiring the work of these quilters, visitors to Strictly Quilts can enjoy delicious Devonshire teas, browse a charity craft stall, purchase handmade items and enter raffles. An opening night on the Friday will give exhibitors and organisers the chance to listen to guest speakers Carol Sonogan and Heather Sloan, whose work will be among that featured across the weekend at the Uniting Church Hall. Whether you're an experienced quilter, a lover of handmade arts and crafts, or are looking to be inspired by local creatives, Strictly Quilts should be on your to-do list over the Cup weekend. For more information about the exhibition, phone Leonie on 0403 226 129 or Helen on 0458 131 156. * What's On In Brief * Wangaratta Park Run Kickstart your weekend by joining in the weekly Wangaratta Parkrun on Saturday 24 October at 8am for a five kilometres timed run, jog or walk from Apex Park. Taking part is easy – just register in advance by 6pm on the Friday before your first ever parkrun event, the great thing is that you only ever need to do this once. For more information or to register, visit https://www.parkrun.com.au/wangaratta/. * Discover woodworking this weekend As part of the Victorian Seniors Festival, locals are invited to pick up a new craft or check out a fantastic local facility with the "Woodwork as a Hobby" workshop at the Wangaratta Woodworkers on Evans St on Saturday 24 October from 9am to 12pm. For more information, contact 0412250674 or ljspider@optusnet.com.au. * Children’s Week celebration The Wangaratta Community Toy Library on the corner of Burke and White streets will open its doors for a free Children’s Week celebration on Sunday 25 October, from 10am to 1pm , inviting families to enjoy a morning of play, connection and culture. The event will include a barbecue, jumping castle, face painting, soft play, a sandpit and games for children, with everyone welcome. Families can stay up to date with the Wangaratta Community Toy Library’s opening hours, monthly calendar and events through its Facebook page, newsletter, website or by emailing info@wangarattatoylibrary.com.au. *