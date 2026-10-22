The Eagles Story brings classic hits to Wangaratta

From the soaring harmonies of Take It Easy and Desperado to the unforgettable guitar riffs of Hotel California, audiences will experience the timeless music of one of the world's most celebrated rock bands when The Eagles Story 'Another Tequila Sunrise Tour' arrives at the Wangaratta Performing Arts & Convention Centre on Saturday 24 October at 8pm. Widely regarded as one of Australia's premier Eagles tribute productions, The Eagles Story faithfully recreates the sound, style and energy that made The Eagles global superstars. Featuring exceptional musicianship, stunning vocal harmonies and a remarkable attention to detail, the show takes audiences on a journey through the band's greatest hits and enduring legacy. Wangaratta Performing Arts & Convention Centre venue manager Tanya Camplin said the performance promises to be a highlight for local music lovers. "The Eagles' music continues to resonate with audiences across generations, with songs that have become part of the soundtrack to so many people's lives," she said. "The Eagles Story captures the spirit and sound of the original band with incredible authenticity and professionalism. "We're delighted to welcome this outstanding production to WPACC and look forward to sharing a memorable night of live entertainment with our community." Packed with chart-topping classics, masterful performances and all the nostalgia fans could hope for, The Eagles Story – Another Tequila Sunrise is a must-see event for long-time Eagles devotees and lovers of classic rock alike. Whether you're reliving cherished memories or discovering these iconic songs for the first time, audiences can expect an evening of timeless music, outstanding talent and pure entertainment. For tickets and information, visit the Wangaratta Performing Arts & Convention Centre website www.wpacc.com.au or contact the Box Office on 03 5722 8105. * What's On In Brief * Come and Try Croquet in Wangaratta As part of the Victorian Seniors Festival, the Wangaratta Croquet Club on Ryan Avenue is hosting free "Come and Try" sessions throughout October, with the next one scheduled for Saturday 24 October from 10am to 12pm. Enjoy gentle exercise for the mind and body in a social setting, with club members on hand to assist beginners. * Avian Park Community Market The Avian Park Community Market is on Sunday at Avian Park, on Newman Street in Wangaratta, from 8am until 12pm with a wide range of stalls to browse. For more information visit the market's Facebook page 'Avian Park Community Market Wangaratta' or to book a stall call Sheree on 0401 665 886. * Exhibition investigates place and belonging Sangeeta Sandrasegar’s 'back and back, forever' exhibition at the Wangaratta Art Gallery investigates place and belonging through the lens of migrant experiences, highlighting the relationship between the natural world and our diverse ancestral heritage as a region. The exhibition will be on display in Gallery 2 until 10 January 2027. * Exhibition highlights endangered species 'Sunshine and Shadows' exhibition presents new work by Albury based artist Donna Caffrey who works across textile and collage at the Wangaratta Art Gallery until 25 November. Inspired by the critically endangered Golden Sun Moth and the Bogong moth, Ms Caffrey’s new collages and works on paper consider the surprising diversity of moth life and other vulnerable species in Northeast Victoria and the Murray region of New South Wales. *