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The hits of the Everly Brothers & Roy Orbison take centre stage

<p>SPECTACULAR LIVE PRODUCTION: The Robertson Brothers (pictured) are set to join forces with internationally acclaimed performer Dean Bourne, renowned for his tribute to Roy Orbison, alongside the Variety Show team in a two-hour audio-visual concert experience.</p>\\n
<p>SPECTACULAR LIVE PRODUCTION: The Robertson Brothers (pictured) are set to join forces with internationally acclaimed performer Dean Bourne, renowned for his tribute to Roy Orbison, alongside the Variety Show team in a two-hour audio-visual concert experience.</p>\\n

SPECTACULAR LIVE PRODUCTION: The Robertson Brothers (pictured) are set to join forces with internationally acclaimed performer Dean Bourne, renowned for his tribute to Roy Orbison, alongside the Variety Show team in a two-hour audio-visual concert experience.

Timeless music to be celebrated in a spectacular live production in a tribute to Aussie icons
November 12, 2026 • 01:00

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