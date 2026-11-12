The hits of the Everly Brothers & Roy Orbison take centre stage

Fans of classic rock 'n' roll are in for a treat when Everly Brothers & Friends and Roy Orbison comes to the Wangaratta Performing Arts & Convention Centre (WPACC) on Sunday 15 November at 2pm. In 1956, two of the most influential acts of the 1950s and 60s, The Everly Brothers and Roy Orbison, stepped into the recording studio for the very first time. Their songs would go on to inspire generations of musicians and become enduring favourites with audiences around the world. Now, 70 years later, their timeless music is being celebrated in a spectacular live production featuring some of Australia's finest tribute performers. WPACC venue manager Tanya Camplin said the show is expected to be popular with local audiences. "The Robertson Brothers have become firm favourites with WPACC audiences over the years, and we're delighted to welcome them back to Wangaratta," she said. "Combined with Dean Bourne's acclaimed tribute to Roy Orbison, this promises to be a fantastic afternoon of classic hits. "With a 2pm Sunday start, it's the perfect opportunity to sit back, relax and enjoy some of the greatest songs ever written." The Robertson Brothers and Dean Bourne, will perform alongside the Variety Show team in a two-hour audio-visual concert experience. The show also features hits by The Beatles, The Hollies and Simon & Garfunkel, celebrating the artists who were inspired by the Everly Brothers' iconic harmonies and songwriting. Audiences can look forward to hearing many beloved classics performed live, backed by the Variety Show Digital Band and Orchestra. For tickets and information, visit the WPACC website www.wpacc.com.au or contact the Box Office on 03 5722 8105. * What's On In Brief * Avian Park Community Market The Avian Park Community Market is on this Sunday at Avian Park, on Newman Street in Wangaratta, from 8am until 12pm with a wide range of stalls to browse. For more information visit the market's Facebook page 'Avian Park Community Market Wangaratta' or to book a stall call Sheree on 0401 665 886. * Wangaratta Repair Cafe The Wangaratta Repair Cafe have their last event for the year on Sunday 15 November at the Avian Park Market on Newman Street from 8am till 12pm. This is the last opportunity to get your repairs done before Christmas, the crew will be back in action the third Sunday in January. * Exhibition highlights endangered species 'Sunshine and Shadows' exhibition presents new work by Albury based artist Donna Caffrey who works across textile and collage at the Wangaratta Art Gallery until 25 November. Inspired by the critically endangered Golden Sun Moth and the Bogong moth, Ms Caffrey’s new collages and works on paper consider the surprising diversity of moth life and other vulnerable species in Northeast Victoria and the Murray region of New South Wales. * Exhibition investigates place and belonging Sangeeta Sandrasegar’s 'back and back, forever' exhibition at the Wangaratta Art Gallery investigates place and belonging through the lens of migrant experiences, highlighting the relationship between the natural world and our diverse ancestral heritage as a region. The exhibition will be on display in Gallery 2 until 10 January 2027. *