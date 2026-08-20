The White-bellied Sea-Eagle is one of the most impressive Australian birds of prey.

Although they are similar in shape and size to the well-known Wedge-tailed Eagle, the sea-eagle is readily distinguished by its contrasting plumage, which adds to its striking appearance as it soars effortlessly on broad upswept wings.

White-bellied Sea-Eagles have a white head, rump and underparts, with a dark grey back and wings.

In flight, their black wing feathers are easy to see from below.

Their large hooked bill is grey with a darker tip, and their eyes are dark brown.

The legs and feet are cream-white, with long black talons.

Males and females look alike, although males are slightly smaller, and the wingspan can reach 2m.

Juveniles are mottled brown and gradually take on adult features, developing full adult plumage by their fourth year.

White-bellied Sea-Eagles are a common sight in coastal areas of Australia.

However, despite their name, the sea-eagle is regularly recorded at inland wetlands far from the sea, especially along larger inland rivers and at freshwater swamps and lakes. This species is also found in New Guinea, Indonesia, China, south-east Asia and India.

These birds are normally seen perched high in a tree or soaring over waterways and adjacent land. Birds form permanent pairs that inhabit territories throughout the year.

The White-bellied Sea-Eagles feed mainly on aquatic animals, such as fish, turtles, waterbirds and mammals.

They are skilled hunters and will attack prey up to the size of a swan.

Sea-Eagles also feed on carrion such as fish along the waterline and unfortunately makes them highly susceptible to catching the H5N1 bird flu from diseased waterfowl.

White-bellied Sea-Eagles build a large stick nest in a tree up to 30m above the ground and which may be used for many seasons in succession.

The same nest has been observed to be used by either sea-eagles or Wedge-tailed Eagles in different seasons.

At the start of the breeding season, the nest is lined with fresh green leaves and twigs.

The female carries out most of the incubation of the white eggs, but the male performs this duty from time to time.

Locally, White-bellied Sea-Eagles are found mostly on our larger wetlands like Winton, when inundated, and the Lower Ovens billabongs, and on our larger dams like Lake Mulwala and Lake Buffalo.

Young birds can be encountered almost anywhere along our major rivers.

Watching sea-eagles dive and capture fish or waterfowl on the water is breathtaking.