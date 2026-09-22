Election candidate seeks to challenge the status quo

Ovens Valley One Nation candidate James Rouel said he hoped to challenge the region’s status as an “ultra safe seat” as he Speaking after the officially announcing himself in the running for November’s state election last week, the 31-year-old Moira Foodshare coordinator said his decision to contest incumbent Nationals MP Tim McCurdy stemmed from years of watching regional communities fight for basic services. “I got to the point where I could either keep complaining about it or put my hand up and try to do something about it,” he said. “I’m running because I want Ovens Valley to matter. “No political party will ever take us seriously when we have been an ultra-safe seat for generations.” Drawing heavily on his daily work coordinating food relief across 29 rural communities in the Moira and Berrigan shires, Mr Rouel said cost of living and food access would be central to his campaign. The Yarrawonga local said food security needs to be treated as essential infrastructure, not an afterthought. “I’ve spent years seeing what happens when families who have always managed suddenly can’t make the weekly budget stretch far enough,” he said. “I also want a much stronger focus on supporting our farmers, small businesses, sporting clubs and community organisations. “The issues change from town to town, but there are some very consistent themes including healthcare, roads, cost of living, housing, public transport and keeping young people in our communities. “I am not running to be the Premier of Victoria, I am running to get results for Ovens Valley.” Pitching himself as a non-career politician, Mr Rouel pointed to his own path of leaving the region at 18 to study and work in Bendigo before choosing to return home to Yarrawonga four years ago. “The definition of insanity is doing the same thing and expecting a different result,” he said. “I’ve spent the past four years fighting for better results across rural communities and have seen first-hand what can happen when you stop accepting ‘no’ as the answer.” Mr Rouel, community independent Steve Manning and Mr McCurdy are the only candidates so far to have announced they would be in the running for the Ovens Valley seat when the region goes to the polls on 28 November.