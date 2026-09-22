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Election candidate seeks to challenge the status quo

<p>LOOKING FOR CHANGE: Yarrawonga\\'s James Rouel says he is running for the state election because he wants to see change in what has been a traditionally \"ultra-safe\" Ovens Valley seat.</p>\\n
<p>LOOKING FOR CHANGE: Yarrawonga\\'s James Rouel says he is running for the state election because he wants to see change in what has been a traditionally \"ultra-safe\" Ovens Valley seat.</p>\\n

LOOKING FOR CHANGE: Yarrawonga's James Rouel says he is running for the state election because he wants to see change in what has been a traditionally "ultra-safe" Ovens Valley seat.

Ovens Valley One Nation candidate James Rouel lays out key focus points to his campaign
Bailey Zimmermann
September 22, 2026 • 02:00

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