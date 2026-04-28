Today, the sacrifices made on ANZAC Day are remembered through stories, memorials and a minute’s silence.

But for those courageous service men and women 111 years ago, it was their reality.

Thousands of locals gathered for Wangaratta's ANZAC Day march and ceremony at the Cenotaph on Saturday, 25 April to commemorate the 111th anniversary of the first Gallipoli landings of World War I.

As this year's guest speaker Sergeant Bennett Featherston aptly described, "...the ANZAC spirit lives not only in our history, but also in our communities."

Community members, young and old, lined the streets to witness the ANZAC march unfold, coloured by the spirit of ANZAC.

Locals Laura Gundrill, Zach Blake and son Flynn Wilhelms stood huddled together on the corner of Ovens Street, absorbed in the procession underway.

When Laura and Zach first met, they discovered both their great, great, great grandfathers had fought in the 37th battalion together.

“Our ancestors fought in a war together and now we’re a family,” Zach said.

For people like Laura and Zach, the spirit of ANZAC lives in each of their ancestors fighting the same battle, forming an invisible string between the pair long before they would find each other.

For others, it lives in wearing a sprig of rosemary as a symbol of those who thought for our nation or the medals earned by loved ones who have served.

But for all, it lives in the day where the nation comes together as one to reflect, honour and remember.

Currently posted to the Australian Defence Force (ADF) School of Health in Bonegilla, Victoria, Sgt Featherston has been involved in the army since 1995, when he first enlisted into the Australian Army Catering Corps, with postings to Randwick, Victoria Barracks Sydney and SASR Perth.

Since then, he has been employed by the Royal Australian Infantry, Royal Australian Medical Corps and Royal Australian Air Force, and has been deployed to East Timor, Solomon Islands, UAE and Afghanistan.

For him, ANZAC Day is a reminder about the mutual experience shared by Australians and New Zealanders from all walks of life.

“The Australians who fought there came from towns, cities, rural communities right across the country,” he said.

“Though their backgrounds were different, they were united by a shared hardship; the sacrifice of war.”

Hanny and Theo Bongers, on behalf of North East Multicultural Association, were among the wreath-layers at the service.

Originally from the Netherlands, Theo, who was deployed to Vietnam in 1971 for a full 12 months, said ANZAC Day “brings back lots of memories”.

“I had three brothers, they all missed out,” he said.

“I was the youngest… I was sitting at home and they called it the ‘chook raffle’ - my number got drawn out.”

Sgt Featherston said on this day, we honour all those who have served, continue to serve and those who won't return home.

"This is also a time to remember the local men and women from Wangaratta and our region, whose service and sacrifice are forever a part of our shared history," he said.

“Lest we forget.”