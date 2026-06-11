The development of nine new accommodation units came to completion on Thursday, 11 June, incentivising more key health professionals to work with the region's leading workforce.

The fully furnished units provide 16 bedrooms for healthcare workers employed at Northeast Health Wangaratta (NHW) and their families, offering modern and affordable accommodation for five-year or longer stays, located next to the hospital and near the town’s centre.

Minister for Regional Development Michaela Settle visited the health service in Dixon Street Wangaratta on Thursday to mark completion of the project, bankrolled by the Victorian government's Regional Worker Accommodation Fund.

"I'm a regional Victorian myself and often the pinch point to getting people in is the housing issues," Ms Settle said.

"It's such a great fund to be able to support, with the support of local councils, and all of your wonderful local industries, to be able to really address that issue.

NHW is the major referral facility for people from Beechworth, Benalla, Bright, Euroa, Yarrawonga and beyond.

Being a provider to some 90,000 people across the region, Ms Settle said these units will equip the health facility with the right resources to care for the community.

"What this means is that [the community] will be able to get the absolute best care that they all deserve."

NHW acting CEO Kim Bennetts announced the project was in its final stages ahead of the projected completion date.

She said the new housing is an investment in not just NHW, but the future sustainability of healthcare in the North East.

"As a health service in regional Victoria, attracting and retaining skilled staff can be challenging," Ms Bennetts said.

"Access to housing is a key part of that solution."

Beyond supporting the local health workforce, it's expected the development will ease pressure on the general rental market.

There is also potential for the units to be made available to the private market after a five-year occupancy period, depending on the needs within NHW and the broader community.

"The flow on effects of a bit of investment are really big," she said.

"Sometimes just a small amount of money can trigger that investment and make wonderful things like this happen."

Rural City of Wangaratta CEO Matt Nelson said it puts employees in an ideal setting, being close to their workplace and the CBD.

"We also know through these challenging financial times that we need to have a joined-up approach with major employers, builders, developers, but also the government to be able to get projects done, delivered on time and on budget," he said.

He said he also looks forward to working with all tiers of government to deliver place-based outcomes in the municipality.

The Regional Worker Accommodation Fund will support around $370 million in new housing investment for thousands of regional workers.

The new units are among more than 40 accommodation projects across Victoria.