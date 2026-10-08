The stage is set for the 160th Wangaratta Show

The Wangaratta Showgrounds is all set for action today and tomorrow with entertainment, agriculture, competitions, community spirit and family fun on the cards for the 160th Wangaratta Show. The 2026 show will feature the much-loved show competition sections, providing opportunities for entrants of all ages and abilities to showcase their talents across horticulture, produce, crafts, cooking, photography, arts and other areas. Wangaratta Show committee president Stan Goldsworthy, who has been involved with volunteering for around 20 years, said organisers have spent the lead up tirelessly preparing for the show behind the scenes. “There is always something for everyone to enjoy, from activities to rides to competitions to showbags to fireworks,” he said. “Across the two days we usually see thousands of people attend, it’s a busy weekend for everyone involved.” The livestock sections will once again form an important part of the show, highlighting the agricultural heritage and expertise of the Wangaratta and North East Victorian region. With classes catering for children, amateurs and experienced exhibitors, the competition sections are an important part of what makes the Wangaratta Show unique. The show will offer visitors a mix of traditional country show favourites alongside some exciting attractions and entertainment. Wangaratta Show favourites, Sweet Buzz, will perform Friday on the main stage at the front gate followed by the Australian Army Band taking centre stage on Saturday, bringing its outstanding musical performance. The prestigious Lexus Melbourne Cup is set to visit the event on Friday 9 October, with 2024 Melbourne Cup-winning jockey and ambassador Robbie Dolan among the special guests expected to attend. Visitors can also expect to see a range of attractions including “Christopher Morant, Entertainer,” trade sites, food vendors and entertainment throughout the Showgrounds, ensuring there is plenty to see and do across both days. A particularly exciting addition to this year’s show will be an Emergency Services Precinct, bringing together some of the organisations that play an important role in keeping the community safe. For admission, schedules or more information, visit www.wangarattashow.org.au.