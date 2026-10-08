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The stage is set for the 160th Wangaratta Show

<p>SHOW TIME: The Wangaratta Showgrounds are set for two days of family fun and entertainment today and tomorrow with Wangaratta Show committee president Stan Goldsworthy having tested out the dodgem cars for showgoers. PHOTO: Jordan Duursma </p>\\n
<p>SHOW TIME: The Wangaratta Showgrounds are set for two days of family fun and entertainment today and tomorrow with Wangaratta Show committee president Stan Goldsworthy having tested out the dodgem cars for showgoers. PHOTO: Jordan Duursma </p>\\n

SHOW TIME: The Wangaratta Showgrounds are set for two days of family fun and entertainment today and tomorrow with Wangaratta Show committee president Stan Goldsworthy having tested out the dodgem cars for showgoers. PHOTO: Jordan Duursma

The Wangaratta Showgrounds are set for two days of family fun and entertainment
Jordan Duursma
October 8, 2026 • 05:00

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