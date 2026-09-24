Honeyeaters are a distinctive family of birds comprised of many different species right across Australia. Here in North East Victoria, over 25 species occur, including many of our most common bird species such as Red Wattlebirds, Noisy Miners and White-plumed Honeyeaters. There are, however, a bunch of much rarer and seldom seen species, among which is the stunning Scarlet Honeyeater. Once considered a rare visitor to North East Victoria, records of Scarlet Honeyeaters have become much more frequent throughout the region over the past decade or so, since the Millennium Drought. This tiny species, similar in size and shape to the more common Eastern Spinebill, is found up the east coast of Australia, wandering nomadically in search of food. Historically, it was considered a summer migrant to the far east of the state (mainly East Gippsland), but their range has certainly expanded in recent times and they are now found sporadically through much of central and north-east Victoria at any time of the year. The reasons for this are unclear, though climate change and bushfires in their usual coastal forest environments may cause these, and other species, to seek suitable habitat elsewhere. Coupled with the fact that climate change is now altering temperatures, rainfall and flowering pattern of eucalypts across Victoria, there may be flowering plants producing nectar attractive to the species across a larger part of the year. For whatever reason, Scarlet Honeyeaters are certainly a welcome addition to the regions’ bird life. However, they are not exactly the most easily seen species, and despite the bright colours of the adult male, their habit of foraging mostly in the forest canopy, and only occasionally giving calls, makes them somewhat inconspicuous. Females, which are mostly brown with a slight red wash to their face, are ever harder to detect. Experienced bird-watchers attuned to their calls may be rewarded with a sighting, but otherwise the bird largely goes unnoticed. Earlier this week, we recorded a bird singing loudly and clearly along the edge of the Warby Ranges in flowering Blakely’s Red Gum. The sharp, high-pitched contact call was unmistakable. The bird was feeding from flowering trees and also chasing small insects around the treetops and catching them in the air on short acrobatic flights – characteristic behaviour of this species. There are likely to be more records of Scarlet Honeyeaters over the coming weeks with many of our trees and shrubs flowering and the warmer weather conducive to insect activity. It is well worth the time checking out any heavily flowering trees for the presence of this, and other, nectar-feeding birds. Even individual flowering trees and large shrubs in gardens and towns, such as planted Spotted Gums, grevilleas or banksias, attract gatherings of honeyeaters, and you may be lucky to catch a glimpse of these tiny red jewels.