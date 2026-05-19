Art Gallery on Ovens is gearing up for its fourth annual Thirty x Thirty exhibition, running from 4 - 22 June, and expectations are high for another vibrant and well attended event.

The much-loved exhibition features small format artworks, each measuring 30 x 30 cm, created by regional artists working across a wide range of styles and mediums.

Over the past three years, the event has become a favourite with both artists and collectors, celebrated for its diversity and creativity packed into each compact canvas.

For artists wishing to take part, there is still time to submit work.

Entries close Sunday 24 May, and all forms and details can be downloaded from the gallery’s website at www.artgalleryonovens.com.

Thanks to generous sponsorship, this year’s awards offer an impressive incentive:

• $1000 — Best Artwork

• $500 — Acquisitive Award

• $500 — Acquisitive Award

• $250 — Packing Room Prize

The awards will be presented by this year’s judge, Eric Nash, director of the Benalla Regional Art Gallery, during the official opening on Thursday 4 May, from 5pm to 7pm.

Light refreshments will be served, and the gallery warmly welcomes all members of the community to attend.

For art lovers, the exhibition offers a rare opportunity to purchase a small, high quality artwork at an accessible price, and to meet and chat to the artists.

Visitors are encouraged to mark their calendars and drop into the gallery at Shop 4, 103 Murphy Street, Wangaratta.

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What's On In Brief

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Still Life exhibition at Bainz Gallery

Local artist group, GANEAA (Goulburn and North East Artists Alliance) has an exhibition titled 'Still Life' on display at the Bainz Gallery (foyer of Wangaratta Library) for the month of May, open during library hours.

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Wangaratta's annual Biggest Morning Tea fundraiser

Enjoy a cuppa for a good cause at the Cancer Council Victoria's Wang Volunteer Group's annual Biggest Morning Tea event on Thursday 21 May from 10am at the Uniting Church Hall to raise funds for cancer research, prevention programmes, advocacy and support services.

There is no need to RSVP, simply turn up on on the day ready for a morning of catching up and enjoying a high tea of sandwiches, sausage rolls, mini meat pies, baby quiche and lots of lovely sweet slices.

To donate or find out more about Australia’s Biggest Morning Tea, visit biggestmorningtea.com.au.

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Where Is the Green Sheep? comes to WPACC

Families are invited to step into the pages of a much‑loved children’s book when Where Is the Green Sheep? trots onto the stage at the Wangaratta Performing Arts & Convention Centre on Monday 25 May at 5.30pm.

Based on the classic story by Mem Fox and Judy Horacek, the production is an immersive visual theatre experience designed especially for young audiences.

Blending puppetry, animation and playful storytelling, the show follows three farmers on a colourful quest to find the elusive green sheep, meeting a parade of quirky characters along the way.

Written for the stage and directed by Eva Di Cesare, the production also features narration co‑created with students from Bankstown West Public School.

The work is a major co‑production with QPAC’s Out of the Box, alongside Arts Centre Melbourne, Sydney Opera House and The Art House Wyong, promising a magical outing for preschoolers and their families.

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Comedy Festival Roadshow returns to Wangaratta

Australia’s biggest comedy showcase is set to light up Wangaratta when the Melbourne International Comedy Festival Roadshow rolls into the Wangaratta Performing Arts & Convention Centre on Thursday 28 May.

Featuring a hand‑picked line‑up of some of the festival’s funniest acts, the two‑hour show delivers a fast‑paced mix of stand‑up from established stars and exciting new voices.

The Wangaratta edition will be hosted by Justin Hamilton, with performances from Alexandra Hudson, Nat Harris and Hannah Camilleri, Nick Schuller and Rowan Thambar.

Touring nationally for almost three decades, the roadshow brings the spirit and flavour of the iconic Melbourne International Comedy Festival straight to regional stages, offering audiences a chance to experience the laughs without leaving town.

It’s a one‑night‑only hit of sharp wit, big laughs and festival favourites, perfect for a night out with friends.

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Winton Festival of Speed 2026

Tickets are on sale for the Winton Festival of Speed 2026, with more than 300 historically significant race cars expected to front at the rural circuit from 24 to 26 July.

Confirmed categories appearing at WFOS26 are Group N Historic Touring Cars (Under and Over 2 Litre), Heritage Touring Cars including Groups C & A, Group S Sports Cars, Formula Ford, MGs and Invited British, Alfa Romeo Racing, Porsche 944 Challenge and BMW E30 Racing.

Additionally, Super Sprint classes have been expanded inviting 5 Litre Touring Cars, V8Brutes, Auscars, GT Cars up to 2010, Touring Car Tributes and Touring Car Legends, while facilitating the inaugural running of The Fitzy Cup, a Porsche-focused category celebrating the legacy of Peter Fitzgerald.

Entries are also open, and all interested competitors with an eligible vehicle are encouraged to register via Motorsport Australia Event Entry.

Tickets are available via Humanitix, with single-day general admission passes available from $30.

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Ruins in Reverse exhibition at Wangaratta Art Gallery

Carly Fischer's exhibition 'Ruins in Reverse' is on display at the Wangaratta Art Gallery in Gallery 2 until 14 June.

Ruins in Reverse is a sculptural and sound-based installation inspired by the former Beechworth Asylum and Ms Fischer's great-grandmother’s 50-year life spent institutionalised for 'talking to the furniture'.

The work explores the idea of shifting between realities, uncovering forgotten fragments that blur past and present.

Tracing the architectural features of the asylum buildings, Ruins in Reverse captures its physical and acoustic resonance.

Drawing on histories of architecture, institutions, geology, and mining connected to Beechworth, Ms Fischer’s recordings, research and impressions are reassembled into 'architectural assemblages' that merge sound and sculpture, material and context, creating an immersive reflection on memory and place.

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Vika & Linda to visit Wangaratta on their largest ever national tour

Iconic Australian duo Vika & Linda have recently released their powerful new single ‘Where Do You Come From?’, alongside the announcement of their ninth studio album.

To celebrate the new release, Vika & Linda will embark on their largest ever national tour to date with their band The Bullettes, touching down at the Wangaratta Performing Arts and Convention Centre on Friday 19 June at 7.30pm.

Audiences will be treated to songs from the new album together with the songs and stories of their inimitable career.

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