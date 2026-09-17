Three artists, one shared sense of place

Three local artists will come together for 'Connected by Place', a vibrant group exhibition exploring the ways places shape memories, stories and imaginations. Featuring the work of Melissa Johns, Linda D’Agostino and Georgina Wills, the exhibition brings together three distinct artistic approaches united by a shared connection to place. Through painting, collage and printmaking, the artists invite viewers to look at familiar landscapes and environments in fresh and imaginative ways. The exhibition promises a rich visual journey through countryside, waterways, architecture and imagined landscapes. Each artist brings her own unique perspective, creating a collection that celebrates both the character of the places we inhabit and the personal memories we attach to them. At the heart of Connected by Place is the idea that a landscape is more than simply what is seen. A gate, a river, a farmhouse, a winding road or a distant hill can hold stories, evoke childhood memories and create a powerful sense of belonging. The artworks featured in the exhibition demonstrate this beautifully, ranging from expressive interpretations of rural landscapes to colourful, pattern-filled compositions and atmospheric depictions of coastal and country settings. Together, they reflect the diversity of artistic responses that can emerge from a shared love of place. The exhibition's themes of landscape, memory and imagination provide a common thread between the three artists, while allowing each to retain her own distinctive visual language. Connected by Place will be held at Art Gallery on Ovens, Shop 4, 103 Murphy Street, Wangaratta, from 17 September to 5 October. The gallery is a community-focused regional gallery supporting local and visiting artists and is located in the heart of Wangaratta. For art lovers, locals and anyone with an appreciation for the stories held within the Australian landscape, Connected by Place offers an opportunity to pause, reflect and perhaps see familiar places through new eyes.