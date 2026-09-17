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Three artists, one shared sense of place

<p>CONNECTED BY PLACE: Exhibition bring together works by Georgina Wills, Linda D\\u2019Agostino and Melissa Johns, exploring the ways places shape memories, stories and imaginations. PHOTO: Jordan Duursma </p>\\n
<p>CONNECTED BY PLACE: Exhibition bring together works by Georgina Wills, Linda D\\u2019Agostino and Melissa Johns, exploring the ways places shape memories, stories and imaginations. PHOTO: Jordan Duursma </p>\\n

CONNECTED BY PLACE: Exhibition bring together works by Georgina Wills, Linda D’Agostino and Melissa Johns, exploring the ways places shape memories, stories and imaginations. PHOTO: Jordan Duursma

'Connected by Place' exhibition brings landscape, memory and imagination to Wangaratta
September 17, 2026 • 02:00

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