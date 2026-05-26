A two-vehicle collision at Killawarra saw three people hospitalised with injuries on Saturday afternoon.

An Ambulance Victoria spokesperson said paramedics responded to the incident about 2:15pm on Wangaratta-Yarrawonga Road.

The collision took place just south of Kings Culvers, near Browning Road.

The spokesperson said a man in his 70s was taken to Northeast Health Wangaratta with upper and lower body injuries while a man in his 30s and a woman in her 80s were hospitalised with upper body injuries.

All three patients were in a stable condition.

Emergency services remained on scene until just before 4pm.