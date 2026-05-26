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A two-vehicle collision at Killawarra saw three people hospitalised with injuries on Saturday afternoon.
An Ambulance Victoria spokesperson said paramedics responded to the incident about 2:15pm on Wangaratta-Yarrawonga Road.
The collision took place just south of Kings Culvers, near Browning Road.
The spokesperson said a man in his 70s was taken to Northeast Health Wangaratta with upper and lower body injuries while a man in his 30s and a woman in her 80s were hospitalised with upper body injuries.
All three patients were in a stable condition.
Emergency services remained on scene until just before 4pm.