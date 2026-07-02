On the very day Wangaratta council encouraged residents to take part in Plastic Free July and help reduce plastic waste across the rural city, new fees were introduced at the Wangaratta tip for previously free items such as larger amounts (over 2m3) of soft plastics and cardboard.

The Wangaratta Chronicle was alerted to the new charges by Edi Upper resident Susan Grey who was attempting to drop off four shopping bags of soft plastic from the local community on Wednesday morning when she learned of the charges (see Susan's letter on page 8).

As of 1 July, council’s transfer stations will still accept a range of soft plastics, with quantities under 1m³ accepted for free, whereas quantities over 2m³ incur a fee of $10.

Previously free items including polystyrene and cardboard in quantities over 2m3 will also cost $10.

Small eWaste items such as mobile phones, keyboards, mice, routers, chargers, and accessories face a $1 fee, medium eWaste a $10 fee and large eWaste such as printers, photocopiers, large monitors, solar panels, and bulky electronics will face a $20 fee.

Council director community and infrastructure, Marcus Goonan, said the charges were approved as part of council’s budget at the May council meeting, following a period of public consultation.

"The updated fees reflect the actual cost of processing materials," Mr Goonan said.

"Since late 2025, several items that were previously processed at no cost by council’s contractors now attract fees, and council is passing these costs on.

"Council acknowledges concerns that this may lead to an increase in items being put in the general waste bin, however we expect most residents will continue to dispose of waste responsibly."

People can sign up for the Plastic Free Challenge at www.plasticfreejuly.org/take-the-challenge

To find out more about council’s waste and recycling options, their fees and charges visit www.wangaratta.vic.gov.au/Services/Waste-Recycling/Transfer-Stations