Tony chooses to help others in research trial

In his book 'The Power of Choice', Neale Daniher told us life is "part chance, part circumstance, part choice". "You don't get to choose everything that happens to you, but you always get to choose who you become in response", wrote the passionate Daniher as he dealt with the impact of motor neurone disease. The MND campaigner, who passed away in May, was also fond of reminding people that there is always opportunity in life. In a similar vein, Wangaratta resident Tony Smart - who himself was diagnosed with MND eight years ago - is using his own situation and experience to do what he can for research that may assist him, but will surely help others into the future. Tony is part of a landmark research trial aimed at restoring the independence of people experiencing paralysis. He underwent surgery earlier this year to place an implant, like a stent, in a blood vessel in the motor cortex of his brain, which is connected to an antenna the size of a credit card inserted under the skin in his chest, to collect raw brain data and send it to external devices like mobile phones and laptops. Tony had sought the chance to take part in trials for some time before coming across Tom Oxley's Synchron initiative, and the builder-by-trade is relishing the chance to help create something special. Like Daniher, the local man is humble about his involvement, but determined, and simply wants to make the most of the opportunity presented to him. He is another example of someone turning circumstance into choice - and action.