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Tony chooses to help others in research trial

Tony Smart is part of a landmark research trial aimed at restoring the independence of people experiencing paralysis.
October 22, 2026 • 01:00

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Wangaratta Chronicle, Wednesday, 21 October, 2026

Wangaratta Chronicle, Wednesday, 21 October, 2026
Wangaratta Chronicle, Wednesday, 21 October, 2026