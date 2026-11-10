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Tough new laws to crack down on illicit tobacco

<p>CRACKDOWN: Nationals\\u2019 Ovens Valley MP and Shadow Minister for Liquor and Gaming, Tim McCurdy, said laws that have been effectively implemented in South Australia to address illicit tobacco and vape trade will be used in Victoria, under a Coalition government.</p>\\n
<p>CRACKDOWN: Nationals\\u2019 Ovens Valley MP and Shadow Minister for Liquor and Gaming, Tim McCurdy, said laws that have been effectively implemented in South Australia to address illicit tobacco and vape trade will be used in Victoria, under a Coalition government.</p>\\n

CRACKDOWN: Nationals’ Ovens Valley MP and Shadow Minister for Liquor and Gaming, Tim McCurdy, said laws that have been effectively implemented in South Australia to address illicit tobacco and vape trade will be used in Victoria, under a Coalition government.

Victoria to use measures which have worked in South Australia
Wangaratta Chronicle
November 10, 2026 • 01:00

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