Tough new laws to crack down on illicit tobacco

Nationals’ Ovens Valley MP and Shadow Minister for Liquor and Gaming, Tim McCurdy, said laws that have been effectively implemented in South Australia to address illicit tobacco and vape trade will be used as a model for a new approach in Victoria, under a Jess Wilson-led Liberals and Nationals government. The Coalition last week promised to introduce a range of measures to properly address the rampant black market and subsequent attacks that have left more than 300 Victorian businesses and homes firebombed. Mr McCurdy said a Liberal and Nationals government will: • Introduce medium-term closure powers that increase existing 90-day short-term closure power to 150 days, in line with stronger closure provisions proposed in South Australia. • Introduce a ‘compromised goods’ seizure power allowing authorised officers to seize all tobacco and e-cigarette products where breaches are identified. • Allow commercial landlords to terminate a tenant’s lease without compensation as soon as a short-term closure is ordered against the tenant. • Ban ATMs at retailers found selling illicit tobacco or operating without a tobacco license. • Make illicit tobacco a specific offence under new Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organisations (RICO) laws. Mr McCurdy said Victorians are sick of seeing illegal tobacco shops closed for a few weeks, then back open for business as if nothing happened. “Ninety days is just a band-aid approach to disrupt a criminal operation,” he said. “We will extend our short-term closure power from 90 days to 150 days, giving authorities more time to take these networks apart and stopping offending businesses from quickly reopening. “Our compromised goods power will let authorised officers seize all tobacco and e-cigarette products at a premises where a relevant breach is found, whether each product is legal or not. “If you sell illicit tobacco, you risk losing your entire stock.” Shadow Police Minister, Brad Battin, said the tougher approach would have a flow-on effect in tackling firebombings that have become a regular occurrence across Victoria. “Taskforce Lunar has tied the illicit tobacco trade to more than 300 arson attacks and six homicides, and police need every tool available,” Mr Battin said. Shadow Attorney-General, James Newbury, said making illicit tobacco a specific offence under the RICO laws would be part of a tougher approach to illicit tobacco.