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DLS delivers RUB the win over Benalla

<p>A STRONG START: Rovers United Bruck have won three on the trot in season 2025/26. PHOTO: Melissa Beatie</p>\\n
<p>A STRONG START: Rovers United Bruck have won three on the trot in season 2025/26. PHOTO: Melissa Beatie</p>\\n

A STRONG START: Rovers United Bruck have won three on the trot in season 2025/26. PHOTO: Melissa Beatie

The Hawks navigated a tough opponent and inclement conditions to post their third win
Nathan de Vries
November 1, 2026 • 05:15
Updated, November 1, 2026 • 05:16

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