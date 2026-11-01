DLS delivers RUB the win over Benalla

The heavens may have opened over the course of the day’s play, but Rovers United Bruck cricketers had enough on the board to weather both the storm and Benalla Bushrangers in their WDCA A grade encounter on Saturday. Playing at the gorgeous Benalla Gardens Oval, the Rovers were put in by the Bushrangers, but the decision backfired as the Hawks put on 7/241 from a rain-reduced innings of 43 overs. The openers fell cheapy, with both Nick Jardim (four) and Charith Perera (11) back in the sheds before there was 30 on the board, but a hero would emerge, as often they do, batting at number three. English import Jonty Oliver peeled off one of the cleanest tons you’re likely to ever see, smashing 137 from 134 balls in a knock which featured 17 boundaries and three towering sixes. While Oliver played the role of both anchor and damage dealer, it was tougher going at the other end. Wickets kept falling until Dean Shaw came to the crease, and built a 100-run partnership with Oliver, of which Shaw contributed 32 from 61 balls faced. Another valuable lower-order partnership was established between Oliver and Lucky Perera (27 from 26), who took the Rovers past 200 before Perera was extracted by Ross Cavill (2/56 from seven). Oliver would bring up his century in the 36th over off 111 deliveries, scurrying through for two after cutting fine. He was the last wicket to fall, chopping on going for a slog over cow corner, but his job was done, with Jeremy Wilson and Matt Winter at the crease at the end of the innings. Tom Osborne (3/44 from six) was the pick of the bowlers alongside Cavill, while Lee Brennan picked up 1/35 from his nine overs. The chase started well enough for the home side, with Benalla thumping 30 from the first six overs before the rain really set in, forcing the players from the ground and the covers to come out. The rain would last for around 20 minutes, and the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method came into play, and after more time was lost, the Bushrangers had 37 overs to make 216 runs. Jonty Priest (55 from 69), Cavill (39 from 55) and Tom O’Donnell (34 from 29) offered some resistance, but the Hawks’ bowling management was far too good. Will Graham (2/31 from seven) and Jacob Schonafinger (2/21 from six) reaped the rewards, but stand-in captain Jeremy Wilson said it was a whole-team effort. “We had a delayed start, there were a couple of wet spots around – the wicket was fine, almost 450 runs were scored so the wicket was fine, but it was a bit wet around so the umpires just delayed the start and we lost a couple of overs for each innings,” he said. “Jonty’s had a late start, missed the first game and was probably pretty jetlagged for his first game against Yarra so we didn’t see the best of him, but the last two weeks he’s showed his class. “He’s obviously played pretty high-level cricket back home, he just takes his time and once he got going he was pretty unstoppable. “Me and Schona were constantly talking to [umpires] Lenny and Pete because at 43 overs, three blokes could bowl nine and two bowl eight, so it started off okay but then we lost three overs so it was down to 40 overs, then another three so it was down to 37, so you’re constantly trying to work out who can bowl how many overs and fielding restrictions. “They batted well, to be fair, they were probably a bit stiff to lose in the end, but that’s the nature of the beast when you chase such a big score and the DLS works against you to a certain extent. “It’s a pretty new side, there are six new faces, we’re a different side to what we have been in the past, so we’ll just keep plugging away and find a way to play our best cricket.”