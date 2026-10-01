Trout season off to a flying start

Trout anglers across the North East are reporting encouraging signs since the 2026 Victorian trout season opened on Saturday 5 September. Anglers fishing the King, Ovens, Kiewa, Buffalo and Mitta Mitta rivers, as well as other smaller tributaries over recent weeks have been buoyed by wild trout numbers, suggesting there is a more plentiful population than the past two seasons. With rainfall of up to 100mm in parts of the Ovens, King and Kiewa catchments forecast in this latest cold front into the weekend, many rivers and streams will rise and potentially flood, and run hard with discoloured water for a day or two - similar to conditions over the wet and soggy opening weekend. Wangaratta Fly Fishing Club secretary Ray Beavis said club members who fished streams a day or two after opening found most smaller streams had cleared and while still running hard, reported all methods of fishing proving successful. "With one of the wettest winters in the North East for many years and plenty of 'trout' food washing into the streams, the fish in the local trout waters are in top condition and bodes well for a great trout season," Mr Beavis said. "Members who ventured out found the going challenging due to the water conditions, but still managed to land (and release) some nice rainbow and brown trout. "Club members are great promoters of catch and release in the local streams to ensure our fisheries are sustainable. "As the season progresses and the rivers and streams quieten down, the fishing will only get better, and an enjoyable and highly effective method of fishing the streams of the North East is fly fishing." For anyone interested in learning more about fly fishing, the Wangaratta Fly Fishing Club is conducting its annual fly fishing course on Sunday 11 October. The cost for the day is $70 and places are strictly limited. The course runs from 10am to 4pm and covers the basics of fly fishing, including equipment, stream craft and casting tuition. If you wish to book in for this course, you can contact Mr Beavis on mobile 0427 756 665.