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Trout season off to a flying start

<p>FISHING DELIGHT: Wangaratta Fly Fishing Club members have been making the most of our rivers and streams since trout season opened on 5 September. </p>\\n
<p>FISHING DELIGHT: Wangaratta Fly Fishing Club members have been making the most of our rivers and streams since trout season opened on 5 September. </p>\\n

FISHING DELIGHT: Wangaratta Fly Fishing Club members have been making the most of our rivers and streams since trout season opened on 5 September.

Get on course to learn fly fishing with Wangaratta Fly Fishing Club
Jeff Zeuschner
October 1, 2026 • 02:00

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Digital Editions

Wangaratta Chronicle, Wednesday, 30 September, 2026

Wangaratta Chronicle, Wednesday, 30 September, 2026
Wangaratta Chronicle, Wednesday, 30 September, 2026