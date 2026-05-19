More than 70 people enjoyed a community breakfast at Open Door Neighbourhood House on Thursday morning, as the Burke Street centre celebrated Neighbourhood House Week.

"There was such a cross-section of the community enjoying the time together over breakfast, and definitely some new faces," Open Door project worker Tanya Grant said.

"Interest was really strong, with lots of people asking questions and keen to have a look at what happens at the neighbourhood house."

The community breakfast was followed by an open hour offering locals the chance to learn about the programs, projects, workshops and services available at Open Door, and to chat to staff and volunteers.

The relaxed morning gathering was in keeping with the theme of Neighbourhood House Week, 'Your Place to Connect'.

Open Door executive officer Loretta Waters said the morning was also a great lead-in to National Volunteer Week (18 to 24 May), and a chance to show appreciation for the neighbourhood house's wonderful volunteers.

"Our community value report shows our impact as a neighbourhood house," she said.

"We operate with 158 volunteer hours each week, and have 300 individual visits each week, so our volunteer assistance is invaluable."

She said the report showed this equated to a community value of approximately $5.15 million.

Ms Waters said Open Door, which will mark its 40th anniversary in 2027, was a true community asset.