With up to 30 per cent of Australia's population estimated to claim some degree of Irish ancestry, an upcoming session at the Wangaratta Library should be of interest to local genealogical researchers.

'Finding Your Irish Family History', a free presentation led by experienced family history researchers, will be held on Monday 24 August from 2pm to 4pm at the Docker Street library.

Those attending can gather practical advice for people at all stages of their research.

They will be guided through useful online resources, proven strategies for researching across different regions and generations, and tips for uncovering family connections which can bring the past to life.

The presentation will also include real-life case studies showing how family records can reveal migration journeys, long-lost relatives, and stories of ancestors who left Ireland to build new lives around the world.

For those who have been researching their family tree for years, or those who are just beginning, the session will offer practical tools and ideas to help genealogists of all experience levels take the next step on their journey.

Bookings are essential for the 24 August session, and can be made by visiting https://events.humanitix.com/host/wangaratta-library or contacting library staff by phone on 5721 2366, or via email at library@wangaratta.vic.gov.au