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Unique writing workshop coming to a pool in Wangaratta

<p>ACTIVATING THE MIND: Wangaratta Masters Swimming Club members (from left) Kristen Glenister, Robyn Brown, Alexa Ridgway, Floret Meredith, Maria Favetti, Allison Allen, Megan Barnden and Tye Nykvist invite community members to participate in a unique swimming and writing workshop. </p>\\n
<p>ACTIVATING THE MIND: Wangaratta Masters Swimming Club members (from left) Kristen Glenister, Robyn Brown, Alexa Ridgway, Floret Meredith, Maria Favetti, Allison Allen, Megan Barnden and Tye Nykvist invite community members to participate in a unique swimming and writing workshop. </p>\\n

ACTIVATING THE MIND: Wangaratta Masters Swimming Club members (from left) Kristen Glenister, Robyn Brown, Alexa Ridgway, Floret Meredith, Maria Favetti, Allison Allen, Megan Barnden and Tye Nykvist invite community members to participate in a unique swimming and writing workshop.

The workshop combines a casual swim with an opportunity to write about love of the water
September 10, 2026 • 02:00

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