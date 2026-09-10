Unique writing workshop coming to a pool in Wangaratta

A swimming and writing workshop billed as a 'world-first' is being hosted by the Wangaratta Masters Swimming Club at the Wangaratta Sports and Aquatic Centre on Sunday 20 September. Held as part of Social Sciences Week, the workshop combines a casual session (or dip) in the pool with an opportunity for participants to write about their shared love of swimming over a complimentary morning tea. “Swimming is largely a solo sport and having your head under water lap after lap provides so much space for creative thinking,” founding Wangaratta Masters Swimming member Allison Allen said. “We wanted to find a way to capture that creativity and help others connect around the thing we love most – swimming. “Whether you’re a writer who wants space to think, or a swimmer who wants to get creative, there’s a place for everyone at the workshop.” RMIT Sociologist and Wangaratta Masters Swimming Club Member, Dr Alexa Ridgway, said water and swimming pools have a central place in the lives of Australians, particularly for those living in rural areas. “We want this workshop to be a place where, through words, people can explore their love of the water, what inspires them to swim, and the meaning swimming has in their everyday and social lives,” she said. “You don’t need to be Tim Winton to participate – it’s all about writing down what is important to you.” The event is free and is taking place at WSAC from 8:45am to 12:30pm. Participants will first be able to partake in a guided swim session, led by Wangaratta Swimming Club Head Coach, Robyn Brown, before drying off and heading into the writing portion of the event, which will be facilitated by Dr Ridgway. Participants will also receive a free swim cap to commemorate their participation and enjoy a complimentary morning tea. “We encourage everyone to come along to this unique event,” Ms Brown said. “You will take away something from the coaching session whether you’re a regular swimmer, someone getting back into it after a break or want to build on your swimming technique.” The event promises to a unique experience and great way to combine fitness with creativity. Register for the event at https://events.humanitix.com/water-and-words-a-swimming-and-writing-workshop-in-rural-victoria The event is proudly supported by The Australian Sociological Association.