News

Unique writing workshop coming to a pool in Wangaratta

ACTIVATING THE MIND: Wangaratta Masters Swimming Club members (from left) Kristen Glenister, Robyn Brown, Alexa Ridgway, Floret Meredith, Maria Favetti, Allison Allen, Megan Barnden and Tye Nykvist invite community members to participate in a unique swimming and writing workshop.

The workshop combines a casual swim with an opportunity to write about love of the water