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Unravelling 'Tannic Bonds' in gallery exhibition

<p>TANNIN TALES: \\'Tannic Bonds\\' curators Olivia Welch and Meg Fizell with one of the works featured in this exhibition, Moorina Bonini\\'s film Bitja (Fire), 2020. View this work and more from this exhibition at the Wangaratta Art Gallery until Sunday, 29 November. PHOTO: Grace Fredsberg</p>\\n
<p>TANNIN TALES: \\'Tannic Bonds\\' curators Olivia Welch and Meg Fizell with one of the works featured in this exhibition, Moorina Bonini\\'s film Bitja (Fire), 2020. View this work and more from this exhibition at the Wangaratta Art Gallery until Sunday, 29 November. PHOTO: Grace Fredsberg</p>\\n

TANNIN TALES: 'Tannic Bonds' curators Olivia Welch and Meg Fizell with one of the works featured in this exhibition, Moorina Bonini's film Bitja (Fire), 2020. View this work and more from this exhibition at the Wangaratta Art Gallery until Sunday, 29 November. PHOTO: Grace Fredsberg

The found in most plant matter is charting a new application: communication
Grace Fredsberg
September 22, 2026 • 02:00

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