Unravelling 'Tannic Bonds' in gallery exhibition

It's often said that food can bring people together, but what about the molecular compounds that make up food? 'Tannic Bonds' was recently unveiled at the Wangaratta Art Gallery and examines this very concept; the invisible string linking the astringent chemical compound of tannin with community, connection and culture. In this exhibition, Meg Fizell and Olivia Welch host the creative expertise of eight contemporary artists: Moorina Bonini, D Harding, Kirtika Kain, Shivanjani Lal, Monica Rani Rudhar, Cameron Robbins, Abdullah M.I. Syed and Jayanto Tan, under one umbrella concept, blending the unique cultural and technical perspectives of each artist with the local landscape. Where Meg's interests lie in the theory and history of food in art, co-curator Olivia Welch infuses cultural perspectives and intergenerational stories informed by the artists' own life. “This was the first collaborative show we’ve done together and it very much marries our independent curatorial interests," Meg said. If you have never heard of tannin, chances are you've tasted it. Tannin naturally occurs in various plant species such as herbs and spices, pomegranates, berries, chocolate, and has historically been used in the leather tanning process. Locally, it's the critical ingredient that gives our nationally regarded King Valley wines its distinctive taste and is abundant in the sap of the river red gums that line our rivers. A key element of tannin explored in a literal and metaphorical sense is their staining properties. Meg said artists have harnessed these properties contained in materials "that aren't necessarily used as pigments" and apply them as pigments, as shown in Shivanjani Lal’s work. "The alchemy happening with Shivanjani [Lal's] work is really quite beautiful - the turmeric with the calcium hydroxide, making it change colours. "I was really quite blown away when I saw that at first." Not only are these materials visually appealing in effect, Olivia said the pigment produced by the stains conveys the stories which shape the works. “It’s not just about using the material, but for the audience to be able to see how its used or being able to see a change in form… often multimedia lends itself to being able to see that journey," Olivia said. "The idea of not only the material they’re using stains, but also the idea that throughout each generation, there are these memories, traditions, things that kind of stain in another way." Given the mere breadth of tannin applications in First Nations and South Asian cultures, alongside viticulture, the pair hope the exhibition speaks to the stories and memories of members across the community. “It may be a very different connection to what the artist is examining, [but] everyone will have different pathways into these different works,” Meg said. Coinciding with the exhibition is a celebratory Diwali event on Saturday 14 November, beginning with a Hindi language tour led by Jasmeet Sahi, a workshop with artists Shivanjani Lal and Monica Rudhar Rani followed by chai and Indian sweets. For more information and to book, please visit wangarattaartgallery.com.au Tannic Bonds will be on display until Sunday 29 November.