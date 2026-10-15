Social media
Home page>News>VESEP funding boost for ...
News

VESEP funding boost for local CFA

<p>FUNDING BOOST: Eldorado Rural Fire Brigade is set to receive $230,000 for facility improvements as part of the state government\\u2019s Volunteer Emergency Services Equipment Program, with communications officer Peter Brick and captain Vincent McKenzie saying the upgrade would improve safety, efficiency and crew organisation. PHOTO: Jordan Duursma </p>\\n
<p>FUNDING BOOST: Eldorado Rural Fire Brigade is set to receive $230,000 for facility improvements as part of the state government\\u2019s Volunteer Emergency Services Equipment Program, with communications officer Peter Brick and captain Vincent McKenzie saying the upgrade would improve safety, efficiency and crew organisation. PHOTO: Jordan Duursma </p>\\n

FUNDING BOOST: Eldorado Rural Fire Brigade is set to receive $230,000 for facility improvements as part of the state government’s Volunteer Emergency Services Equipment Program, with communications officer Peter Brick and captain Vincent McKenzie saying the upgrade would improve safety, efficiency and crew organisation. PHOTO: Jordan Duursma

Three Wangaratta CFA brigades and one group to share in more than $600,000 funding
Jordan Duursma
October 15, 2026 • 05:00

Subscription required to continue reading this article

OTHER ARTICLES

Most popular stories

Sport

“Nothing quite like it”: Pasquali, South Melbourne make Australian soccer history

“Nothing quite like it”: Pasquali, South Melbourne make Australian soccer history
“Nothing quite like it”: Pasquali, South Melbourne make Australian soccer history
Digital Editions

Wangaratta Chronicle, Wednesday, 14 October, 2026

Wangaratta Chronicle, Wednesday, 14 October, 2026
Wangaratta Chronicle, Wednesday, 14 October, 2026
News

Man hospitalised following suspicious Wangaratta unit fire

Man hospitalised following suspicious Wangaratta unit fire
Man hospitalised following suspicious Wangaratta unit fire
Sport

Festival of junior basketball takes over Wangaratta

Festival of junior basketball takes over Wangaratta
Festival of junior basketball takes over Wangaratta