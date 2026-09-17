Victoria Police to get greater search powers under government proposal

The state government will give greater powers to police to conduct searches for knives if re-elected this November, committing to a policy they had previously promised by the opposition. Earlier in the week Premier Ben Carrol announced the legislation known as ‘Jack’s Law’, a model introduced by the Queensland state government, will be introduced in Victoria by early 2027 under a Labor government. Under Jack’s Law, Victoria Police will be given greater access to use handheld metal detectors from ‘designated areas’ to public places across the state. Police would no longer have to declare a designated search area, a process which takes time and expires after a certain period. The state government intend to introduce the law by early 2027 and roll out 1200 additional metal detectors for police. Jack’s Law is named after 17-year-old Jack Beasley who was fatally stabbed while out with mates in Surfers Paradise in 2019. His parents Brett and Belinda advocated for change and several states have modelled legislation based on Queensland's response. Premier Ben Carroll said stop and search powers for knives was part of a new direction he was delivering for the state on community safety. “I stand with parents like Brett and Belinda, just like I stand with all Victorians who have had their lives destroyed by violence,” he said. The legislation now has bipartisan support after the Coalition proposed the introduction of Jack’s Law as part of their reform on building safer communities across Victoria last September. The state government had resisted expanding search powers under their former leader Jacinta Allan. Griffith University conducted a 12-month study of Jack’s Law during its trial in Queensland in 2021-2022. It found there was no reduction in violence as a result of the use of the hand-held scanners and said evidence-based programs addressing underlying causes such as mental health, poverty, child maltreatment and domestic and family violence would be a more effective alternative. State government data shows since July 2025, Queensland police have taken more than 1400 weapons off the streets.