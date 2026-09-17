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Victoria Police to get greater search powers under government proposal

<p>MORE WANDS: The state government will roll out 12000 more metal detector wands for Victoria Police when they implement Jack\\'s Law across the state if they are re-elected into government. PHOTO: AdobeStock</p>\\n
<p>MORE WANDS: The state government will roll out 12000 more metal detector wands for Victoria Police when they implement Jack\\'s Law across the state if they are re-elected into government. PHOTO: AdobeStock</p>\\n

MORE WANDS: The state government will roll out 12000 more metal detector wands for Victoria Police when they implement Jack's Law across the state if they are re-elected into government. PHOTO: AdobeStock

The state government have promised to introduce ‘Jack’s Law’ if elected this November
Bailey Zimmermann
September 17, 2026 • 02:00

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