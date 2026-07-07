Ahead of the next irrigation season, Goulburn-Murray Water (GMW) is helping to simplify important complex water topics with new video explainers.

The explainers are focused on key water allocation and water accounting topics the Northern Victoria resource manager (NVRM) provides regular updates about.

The topics include seasonal determinations and seasonal determination outlooks.

The NVRM makes seasonal determinations for northern Victorian regulated river systems including the Goulburn, Broken, Campaspe, Loddon, Bullarook and Murray regulated river systems.

GMW’s manager water resources Mark Bailey said the new explainers discussed important water topics in a clear and accessible way.

“We know that when we talk about topics such as seasonal determinations, seasonal determination outlooks and risk of spill it can sometimes be pretty confusing,” he said.

“We want to provide individuals with an easily accessible and easy-to-understand resource that walks them through these complicated topics.

“These explainers are that resource.

“If a GMW customer wants to improve their understanding of these important topics, and help feel more comfortable planning for the next irrigation season, these videos are a helpful tool.

“They are also helpful for any community member who is curious about what we mean when we say something like ‘seasonal determinations’ and ‘seasonal determination outlooks.’”

Mr Bailey and GMW’s river operations team will feature in the explainers.

The river operations team provide assessments that are approved by the NVRM.

The explainers can be found on the NVRM website as well as GMW’s ‘Seasonal Preparedness’ webpage including ones on risk of spill set to be uploaded before the start of the 2026/27 irrigation season on 15 August.

GMW has also started releasing videos for each seasonal determination announcement and seasonal determination outlook update.

Every update will discuss all the key information customers need to know about the announcement.

All explainer and update videos will be uploaded to GMW’s social media channels.

More information about the NVRM, seasonal determinations, seasonal determination outlooks and risk of spill can be found on the NVRM website: www.nvrm.net.au.