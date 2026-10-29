Vodafone 5G expands across Ovens region

Residents and businesses in Beechworth, Myrtleford, Wangaratta, Wangaratta South, Whitlands, Tawonga South, Hotham Heights, Rutherglen, Bundalong and Wahgunyah can now access Vodafone 5G following recent upgrades to the telco's network. The upgrades improve network capacity, delivering faster speeds and a better mobile experience, while giving locals greater choice and ensuring they don't have to pay a regional premium to access a quality mobile network. A Vodafone spokesperson said the telco were making it easier for North East locals to enjoy a more reliable mobile experience without breaking the bank. "A great mobile network shouldn't come with a premium price tag," they said. The upgrades across Beechworth, Myrtleford, Wangaratta, Wangaratta South, Whitlands, Tawonga South, Hotham Heights, Rutherglen, Bundalong and Wahgunyah are part of Vodafone's continued rollout of 5G across Australia, bringing its national total to 4416 sites. This year, there have been approximately 76 5G upgrades across Victoria. As North East Victoria residents increasingly rely on mobile data for everything from banking and telehealth to streaming and video calls, independent research from Deloitte Access Economics found Vodafone's expanded mobile network is delivering real benefits for regional Victorians: • Regional households switching to Vodafone can save up to $328 a year on their mobile bills. • Download speeds for regional Victorian customers have increased by 394pc, delivering a significantly improved mobile experience. • As a result, 60pc of Victorians report fewer connectivity disruptions, are working remotely more often and are completing online tasks faster. • Improved coverage is helping people get out and explore, with 42pc of Vodafone customers saying they feel more able to travel regionally thanks to better connectivity. • On average, Vodafone customers reported taking an additional 1.3 regional trips over the past year.