Be part of the Ovens and Murray Football Netball League's Mental Health Round this weekend, by taking part in Project 365's Walk 'n' Talk from Apex Park.

The pre-Wangaratta derby gathering will kick off at 10am on Sunday, with coffee and brekky available in the park, and locals then invited to join Geelong star and mental health round ambassador Shaun Mannagh in walking along the Ovens River to the footy and netball at the WJ Findlay Oval.

The walk and the round, being held in conjunction with Wangaratta's Project 365 initiative, are aimed at promoting important conversations around mental health.

Mannagh, a former North Albury and Lavington footballer who will also be at Saturday's clash between his old clubs, promoted the round on the most recent episode of 'The Cats Corner' podcast, saying there had been some discussion this year about initiating a mental health round in the AFL.

"We're starting at the grassroots, and the O&M and Project 365 are partnering up and doing some amazing things, so hopefully this is just the beginning," he said.

Project 365 beanies will be available at the park and at the game on Sunday, and can also be purchased in the lead-up from Devine Conveyancing in Mackay Street and at Old Faithfulls in Faithfull Street.

Proceeds from the sale of the $30 beanies will fund mental health first aid scholarships for O&M clubs.

Those at the park on Sunday can also pre-purchase a discounted $10 ticket to the derby.=