Wangaratta Art Gallery has won small project of the year at the 2026 Victorian Museums and Galleries Awards presented on Tuesday, 28 April in Melbourne.

The gallery won the award for its exhibition 'Overland' by Wangaratta born artist Matthew Harris.

Wangaratta Art Gallery secured the win in a highly competitive category, ahead of six other shortlisted projects, including major institutions such as the State Library of Victoria.

The awards judges noted the exhibition’s significance to Wangaratta commenting on the gallery's win: “Presented in his hometown, Matthew Harris’s first solo exhibition challenged prevailing historical narratives and marked the first time artworks addressing the Oxley Plains massacre – located just kilometres from Wangaratta – were shown locally.

"The judges commend the project’s sensitive approach, including accessible programming for children and young people that supported broad community engagement. "They applaud such an ambitious and brave undertaking.”

Wangaratta Art Gallery director, Rachel Arndt, said the gallery was "honoured and humbled" to receive the award.

"The development and delivery of Matthew Harris’s exhibition, and the presentation of thought-provoking work of this nature, is a significant way for the gallery to honour and respect cultural knowledge, strengthen relationships, address historical injustices, foster trust and create a more equitable community moving forward," Ms Arndt said.

"As evidenced by the strong visitation and by the profound visitor feedback we received this exhibition had real impact within our community.

"We are thrilled that this has been acknowledged and for the broader recognition of our work.”

'Overland' was presented at the gallery between 25 October 2025 - 18 January 2026 and offered visitors a unique opportunity to experience the work of the Wangaratta-born Matthew Harris.

The Melbourne-based artist creates thought-provoking works in painting and sculpture that critically examine social power structures and historical narratives.

'Overland' unpacked the lasting impact of colonisation on the Wangaratta region and its First Peoples, presenting a new series of paintings informed by historical documents.

Alongside a new body of work, 'Overland' featured With a Warm Embrace, 2023, a textile sculpture held in the Wangaratta Art Gallery collection.

Created in tribute to Harris’ grandmother, who spent her working life at the Wangaratta Woollen Mills, the sculpture is inspired by her original design for a pair of koala toys handmade from her husband’s clothes and remnant wool.

Harris reimagines this familial object using recycled felt and acrylic yarn sourced from the mills, honouring both personal memory and local industry.

The 2026 Victorian Museums and Galleries Awards were announced at a gala ceremony at the Australian Centre for Contemporary Art (ACCA), hosted by Janty Blair – a proud Butchulla, Mununjhali and Woppaburra woman, artist, comedian, and playwright.

Now celebrating their 32nd year, the awards acknowledge and highlight outstanding achievements across the museum, gallery, and community collecting sector.

Delivered in partnership by Australian Museums and Galleries Association Victoria (AMaGA Victoria) and Public Galleries Association of Victoria (PGAV), 21 awards were presented during the evening from more than 70 nominations received, showcasing the remarkable range and quality of projects delivered by Victoria's museums, galleries and community collecting organisations.

Anne Robertson, executive officer, PGAV said this years’ awards demonstrate the extraordinary programming being presented at galleries and museums across Victoria – bringing deeply local, culturally distinctive and highly engaging experiences to communities in suburbs, cities and regions.

Please visit www.wangarattaartgallery.com.au for further information.