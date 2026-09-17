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Wangaratta aviator celebrates 40 years of Air Force service

<p>AIMING HIGH: Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) Corporal apprentice Matt Cribbes conducts a Simulated Aircraft Electrical Systems fault finding assessment at RAAF School of Technical Training in November 1987, as part of his electrical fitters apprenticeship. PHOTO: Defence Media</p>\\n
<p>AIMING HIGH: Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) Corporal apprentice Matt Cribbes conducts a Simulated Aircraft Electrical Systems fault finding assessment at RAAF School of Technical Training in November 1987, as part of his electrical fitters apprenticeship. PHOTO: Defence Media</p>\\n

AIMING HIGH: Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) Corporal apprentice Matt Cribbes conducts a Simulated Aircraft Electrical Systems fault finding assessment at RAAF School of Technical Training in November 1987, as part of his electrical fitters apprenticeship. PHOTO: Defence Media

Matthew Cribbes is celebrating a remarkable career that began with an aircraft flying over WHS
September 17, 2026 • 06:00

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