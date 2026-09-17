Wangaratta aviator celebrates 40 years of Air Force service

Forty years after leaving home to enlist in the Australian Air Force, Warrant Officer (WOFF) Matthew Cribbes is celebrating a remarkable career that began with an aircraft flying over his school. WOFF Cribbes grew up in Wangaratta, attending both Wangaratta Technical College and later Wangaratta High School, before taking a leap of faith at the age of 17 with a career in the ADF. “I remember some older students talking about recruiting - then an F-111 flew over the school,” WOFF Cribbes said. “I thought, how cool is that? That’s what I want to do. I want to fly one of those. “My father told me to get myself a trade, so I applied for everything.” WOFF Cribbes’ parents drove their teenage son to RAAF Base Wagga Wagga, where he signed up and trained as an electrical fitter. “I remember thinking, this is going to be nine years of my life, whether I love it or hate it,” he said. With opportunities around the world and postings across Australia, WOFF Cribbes has achieved more than he could have ever hoped for. Among his career highlights was working on the F-111 – the aircraft that first inspired him as a Wangaratta schoolboy. Seventeen years later, he finally achieved his dream of flying in one. "It was incredible," he said. "After all those years, I got to fly in the F-111 twice and even experience a barrel roll. It was pretty awesome." Now serving with 34SQN at Fairbairn in Canberra, WOFF Cribbes helps support VIP air transport for the Governor-General, Prime Minister, ministers and guests of government. He marked four decades of service alongside eight members of his original recruit cohort, including two from his electrical fitter course and his former roommate. “Some I had not seen for 38 years, since we left Wagga,” WOFF Cribbes said. “I am proud that more than 10 per cent of our cohort is still serving. "We were just boys, and we stuck around and made good careers out of the Air Force.” For young aviators considering a career in the RAAF, his advice is simple. “The range of opportunities is endless,” WOFF Cribbes said. Proud mother Dianne said she was thrilled her son has reached such a milestone in his life. "Forty years is a magnificent total for staying in his first job," she said. "He's had many adventures in his time in the RAAF, travelling overseas in his job. "It makes a mother proud that her son stuck out the hard times to accomplish the well-deserved good times. "Graham would also have been so proud of his son's achievement, as he was the day he enlisted at Wagga Wagga 40 years ago. "Matthew has served well in the Australian Defence Force and would recommend this career to anyone."