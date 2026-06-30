The Rural City of Wangaratta is urging residents to have their say on road safety as part of RACV’s My Country Road campaign, highlighting the urgent need for improved investment in regional roads.

The call comes as new analysis shows parts of North East Victoria’s road network are among the state’s most hazardous.

This includes the Great Alpine Road, which data identifies as the state's most dangerous highway based on safety ratings.

According to the National AusRAP Dashboard, large sections of Wangaratta–Whitfield Road are also rated just one star for safety, indicating a high level of risk for road users.

Mayor Irene Grant said the findings reinforce what local communities already experience.

“For our community, these aren’t just statistics, these are the roads people rely on every day,” Cr Grant said.

“When a key route like the Great Alpine Road is identified as the most hazardous in the state, it highlights the urgency for targeted investment and practical safety upgrades.”

RACV’s campaign invites Victorians to provide feedback on some of the state’s most dangerous country highways or nominate roads they believe need immediate attention.

Several roads in North East Victoria have been identified as high risk, including Beechworth–Wangaratta Road and sections of the Murray Valley Highway.

Cr Grant said these routes are critical to the region’s connectivity and economy.

“Our road network supports local jobs, freight, tourism, and access to essential services," she said.

"Ensuring these roads are safe is fundamental to the liveability of our region and the safety of everyone who uses them.”

More than half of Victoria’s road crashes occur on regional roads, reinforcing the need for sustained focus on safety improvements outside metropolitan areas.

Cr Grant said community input would play an important role in advocating for change.

“This campaign gives our community a clear opportunity to highlight where improvements are needed and to contribute to practical solutions,” she said.

“Strong local feedback helps build the case for upgrading high-risk road sections and improving safety outcomes across regional Victoria.

“We encourage all Wangaratta residents to take a few minutes to share their experience and ensure our local roads are part of the conversation.”

Residents can provide feedback by participating in the RACV survey and nominating roads of concern.

Have your say: https://www.racv.com.au/haveyoursay.