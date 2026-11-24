Wangaratta Art Gallery is calling for entries for the 10th anniversary of the Wangaratta Contemporary Textile Award (WCTA), set to be unveiled in June 2027. The $40,000 Wangaratta Contemporary Textile Award is a nationally acclaimed biennial acquisitive prize and exhibition celebrating the strength, innovation, and diversity of Australian textile art. Building on Wangaratta’s long and prominent history of textile manufacturing and craft-making, the award honours the region’s unique creative lineage, upholds the cultural, social, and industrial importance of local material traditions, and elevates and promotes the development of contemporary textile practice across Australia. The generous investment of the Kyamba Foundation preserves the national profile and continued success of the award as a coveted signifier of excellence. Wangaratta Art Gallery remains deeply grateful to the Kyamba Foundation for their integral support, ensuring that the award provides meaningful recognition to exceptional Australian textile artists. In addition to the $40,000 prize, the $2500 Ruth Amery Highly Commended Award will be offered to another outstanding finalist. “On the 10th Anniversary of the WCTA, we are looking back on two decades of truly breathtaking textile works with a profound sense of excitement for the entries to come," Wangaratta Art Gallery director, Rachel Arndt, said. "The immense amount of labour and creativity, wisdom and emotion that goes into each piece is astonishing and cements the WCTA as the most prestigious textile prize in the country. "It is a privilege to host such a distinguished biennial award right here in Wangaratta, spotlighting the community’s rich textile manufacturing and craft-making heritage.” The last recipient of the $40,000 award was Palawa artist Jemima Wyman, who won the 2025 WCTA with her razor-sharp work Haze 19, six-metre-long curtain conveying how ideological tools are embedded in our everyday lives. Coined by Ms Wyman, ‘Haze’ textiles carry political ideas in their fibres, such as Soviet-era propaganda fabrics, war rugs, military camouflage, and attire worn to demonstrations. ‘Haze’ textiles are multifaceted – they are decorative, deceptive, and tactical devices for conflict. In Haze 19, hand-cut photographic collages of smoke clouds captured during global protests are printed onto chiffon. Ms Wyman considers such protest smoke a cloud for contemplation, a symbol of great yet misty magnitude, a ‘worldstorm’. Her piece is particularly relevant in our time of increasing fragmentation, where the boundaries of safety and danger, clarity and confusion, fact and fiction are growing progressively hazier. Entries for the 2027 WCTA open on 20 November 2026 and close on 5 March 2027, 5pm AEDT. Artists working with the textile medium in any form from across Australia are invited to apply. For further details on eligibility, please visit www.wangarattaartgallery.com.au. Artists will be advised of their selection on 16 April 2027. An exhibition of finalists will be held at Wangaratta Art Gallery from 5 June to 29 August 2027, from which the winner will be selected.