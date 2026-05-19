Concerns about dogs being off-leash in Wangaratta’s public areas, including Bullawah Cultural Trail, have been raised by a local business operator, with the local dog club and council urging owners to follow rules designed to keep the community safe.

Under the Rural City of Wangaratta’s local laws, dogs must be on a leash in public places unless they are in a designated off-leash area.

In all public spaces, including off-leash areas, dog owners are required to always keep their animals under effective control.

These requirements, which are outlined in council’s Domestic Animal Management Plan 2025–2029, are in place to help minimise nuisance behaviour and reduce the risk of dog attacks.

There are currently seven designated off-leash areas in Wangaratta.

Information about these parks and a location map are available on council’s website www.wangaratta.vic.gov.au/Off-Leash.

Council is also planning a specialised off-leash area for smaller, more passive dog breeds at Mitchell Avenue Park.

Despite these provisions, Wangaratta Kennel and Obedience Dog Club president, Kevin Felmingham, said they continue to encounter dogs off-leash in non designated areas.

“Whilst doing our monthly walks also even sitting outside cafes etc we see people with dogs off-leash in the main street,” he said.

“It only takes something to spook their dog and it takes off into traffic or knocks someone over.”

Mr Felmingham said responsible dog handling was essential, regardless of whether a dog was on or off-leash.

“All dogs must be under control at all times," he said.

"On lead or off you must be able to call your dog back away from other dogs and handlers at all times and dogs must only be off lead in designated areas."

Mr Felmingham emphasised that safety was a shared responsibility between dog owners and the wider community.

“People expect people with dogs to do the right thing," he said.

"It only takes seconds for a disaster to happen to the unexpected walker."

The risks extend beyond inconvenience, with dogs potentially reacting unpredictably in busy environments.

Mr Felmingham said education remained key to improving behaviour among dog owners.

“I think this is very important to educate those that take risks with their canine friend, assuming nothing will go wrong," he said.

"Things can turn bad very quickly.

"Not all dogs are friendly and need space."

Residents can find more information and a map of approved off leash parks at www.wangaratta.vic.gov.au/Off-Leash.