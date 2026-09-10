Wangaratta emergency crews step up for stairclimb challenge

A handful of Wangaratta emergency service personnel are about to take the stairs this weekend for mental health and cancer research for the 12th annual Melbourne Firefighter Stairclimb. They will be among 1000 volunteers climbing 28 floors of stairs of the Crown Metropol on Saturday kitted in 25kg of firefighting gear. The annual event raises funds for Lifeline, the Peter MacCallum Cancer Foundation, and the 000 Foundation, to help support crisis services, cancer research, and the wellbeing of the emergency services community. A South Wangaratta CFA team of five will be joining teams from the Wangaratta CFA brigade and Wangaratta VICSES Unit at the climb, doing their part for charity. South Wangaratta brigade member Heath French said the event’s causes were close to every firefighter’s heart. “We do see a fair bit of serious stuff on the job and we’re thankful to have very good mental health supports in place,” he said. “The event takes place close to 9/11 each year where a lot of firefighters dies and it’s not just those guys you think of but everyone who has given their life in the line of duty.” Having done the climb for the first time last year, Mr French said he didn’t expect it to get any easier this year. “It’s more your mind that gives up than the body… by the time you get to the 28th floor you’re pretty glad you’ve made it,” he said. Shaun O’Dwyer, Monique Hillenaar, Tammy Thomas and Matthew Thomas will be the other South Wangaratta CFA climbers and if you wish to donate to the South Wangaratta team, you can visit the link via: https://www.firefighterclimb.org.au/.../south-wangaratta/ So far as a team they have raised $3547. Max Buckley, Kasey Smith, Fiona Schilling and Damien French will be the Wangaratta CFA brigade climbers while Jasmine Ammer is climbing for the Wangaratta VICSES Unit. You can donate to their causes below Wangaratta CFA: https://www.firefighterclimb.org.au/station/cfa/wangaratta/ VICSES Wangaratta Unit: https://www.firefighterclimb.org.au/station/vicses/wangaratta/