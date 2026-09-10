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Wangaratta emergency crews step up for stairclimb challenge

<p>TEAM UP: Shaun O\\'Dwyer, Monique Hillenaar, Tammy Thomas, Matthew Thomas and Heath French will be taking on the Melbourne Firefighter Stairclimb in Melbourne this Saturday. PHOTO: South Wangaratta CFA</p>\\n
<p>TEAM UP: Shaun O\\'Dwyer, Monique Hillenaar, Tammy Thomas, Matthew Thomas and Heath French will be taking on the Melbourne Firefighter Stairclimb in Melbourne this Saturday. PHOTO: South Wangaratta CFA</p>\\n

TEAM UP: Shaun O'Dwyer, Monique Hillenaar, Tammy Thomas, Matthew Thomas and Heath French will be taking on the Melbourne Firefighter Stairclimb in Melbourne this Saturday. PHOTO: South Wangaratta CFA

The firefighters and SES volunteers will be raising money for mental health and cancer research
Bailey Zimmermann
September 10, 2026 • 06:00

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