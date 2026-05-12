A Wangaratta pair involved in a Templeton Street home invasion which left a victim with a severed finger have heard the lasting impact of a brutal assault which left a Wangaratta man “shattered”.

The 33-year-old woman and 36-year-old man appeared at Wangaratta County Court last Wednesday for a plea hearing, after admitting to a home invasion and recklessly causing injury on 23 August, 2024.

A third offender, Steven Dobrowolski, 32, is already serving a six-year, two-month prison sentence with four years non-parole.

The court heard the victim booked the services of the woman, a sex worker who he had previously paid in cash and drugs, on 23 August for his birthday.

The trio set out a plan to rob the victim, a man in his 50s, of drugs and money.

Audio messages sent between the male offenders prior to the assault were played in court, which discussed plans of bringing rope and a blindfold to tie the victim up and “knock him out”.

About 10:30pm the victim noticed the woman was acting unusually when she entered the Templeton Street home.

He locked the door, which prompted the woman to notify Dobrowolski, who told her to unlock it.

She told the victim she was going outside for fresh air and a cigarette, unlocking the door and letting the male offenders in, armed with a baton, knives and a tazer.

The man was tazered, then brutally assaulted, suffering three broken ribs, a partially severed middle finger and facial lacerations.

After fleeing the home, the men sent more audio messages to each other, with the woman also heard in the background.

“He’s gonna have mad stitches… we split him like a watermelon,” Dobrowolski said.

“My freaking knuckles are so swollen.”

“F***ing tough old c***, I’ll give him that the dog,” the 36-year-old male replied.

The woman called police just hours after the attack to report she had been assaulted.

She handed her phone to officers, which showed the text messages sent between the offenders prior to the attack.

The woman and Dobrowolski were then arrested, with police apprehending the 36-year-old man later that day.

The court heard the victim, who was present in court on Wednesday, had to re-learn his profession due to his injuries and his sense of safety was “shattered”.

“This crime has changed every part of my life,” his statement read.

His housemate was awakened by the assault and exited his room to find the severely assaulted victim on the kitchen floor.

The 36-year-old man has been in custody since his arrest on 24 August 2024, while the woman was bailed following five months behind bars.

Defence counsel for the man, Charles Morgan, said a rare medical condition diagnosed in 2022 sent his client on a downward spiral and into a drug addiction.

Mr Morgan said his client did not gain anything from the offending and his forced rehab in prison was beneficial.

“He’s demonstrated an ability to live an ordinary existence within the community,” he said.

The pair will return to Wangaratta County Court on 31 August for a further plea hearing prior to being sentenced.